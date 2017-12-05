Thrasher Magazine

Sammy Montano's "Welcome to AWS" Part

5/12/2017

This is just a really good video part. Great style, keen trick selection, and fantastic editing. Welcome to the Sovereign Sect, Sammy!

  3/28/2017

    Mike Hill Interview

    Mike Hill Interview
    What's it like to run a skate brand out of an abandoned nuclear bunker in Ohio? Alien Workshop's Mike Hill will run you through it. Click, read and beware of contamination.
  2/24/2017

    Yaje Popson and Joey Guevara Now Pro

    Yaje Popson and Joey Guevara Now Pro
    Alien Workshop proudly announce Yaje and Joey as their newest pro team riders.
  9/26/2016

    Frankie Spears' "Bigly" Part

    Frankie Spears&#039; &quot;Bigly&quot; Part
    Frankie is the real damn deal, attacking the biggest terrain and making it look easy. The Sect puts their signature touch on this edit, complete with a Dinosaur Jr soundtrack. Enjoy...
  6/08/2016

    Alien Workshop Returns to Dayton

    Alien Workshop Returns to Dayton
    Alien Workshop has seperated themselves from Rob Dyrdek and will be returning to their bunker facility in Dayton, Ohio. Check out the press release here.
  2/17/2016

    Sammy Montano's "sml. wheels" Part

    Sammy Montano&#039;s &quot;sml. wheels&quot; Part
    Spot selection, style, and creativity are crucial. Sammy shreds, and he looks good doing it.
