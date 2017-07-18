Scorchin' Summer Tour: Austin Demo

Vans and Thrasher kick off their 2017 "Scorchin' Summer" tour in Austin, Texas with No-Comply Skateshop. Check the demo recap featuring Gilbert Crockett, Chima Ferguson, Daniel Lutheran, Rowan Zorilla, Geoff Rowley, Tyson Peterson, Justin Henry and more.

Check the full tour schedule here:



Vans X Thrasher Scorchin' Summer Tour 2017



July 16th: Austin, TX

No Comply - Demo 7pm at House Park



July 18th: Fort Worth, TX

Index Skateshop - 3pm in-store/6pm demo at Chisolm Trail



July 21st: Oklahoma City, OK

"Kyle Walker Day" Demo - 6-8 pm at Mat Hoffman Skatepark



Kyle Walker Day after party with a live performance by G-Herbo at Diamond Ballroom. All ages. Doors open at 9 pm



July 22nd: Kansas City, MO

Michael Burnett "Full Blast" photo show at Escapist 7-10 pm



July 23rd: Kansas City, MO

Escapist - Demo at Penn Valley 6pm



July 25th: Des Moines, IA

Subsect - in-store 3pm/demo at 4 Mile Skatepark 6pm



July 27th: Chicago, IL

Uprise Skate shop - Michael Burnett photo Slideshow and Q&A 7-10 pm



July 28th: Chicago, IL

House Of Vans - Michael Burnett "Full Blast" photo show 7-10 pm with performances by DJ John Cardiel, White Glove and Bad Shit