Scorchin' Summer Tour: Austin Demo
Vans and Thrasher kick off their 2017 "Scorchin' Summer" tour in Austin, Texas with No-Comply Skateshop. Check the demo recap featuring Gilbert Crockett, Chima Ferguson, Daniel Lutheran, Rowan Zorilla, Geoff Rowley, Tyson Peterson, Justin Henry and more.
Check the full tour schedule here:
Vans X Thrasher Scorchin' Summer Tour 2017
July 16th: Austin, TX
No Comply - Demo 7pm at House Park
July 18th: Fort Worth, TX
Index Skateshop - 3pm in-store/6pm demo at Chisolm Trail
July 21st: Oklahoma City, OK
"Kyle Walker Day" Demo - 6-8 pm at Mat Hoffman Skatepark
Kyle Walker Day after party with a live performance by G-Herbo at Diamond Ballroom. All ages. Doors open at 9 pm
July 22nd: Kansas City, MO
Michael Burnett "Full Blast" photo show at Escapist 7-10 pm
July 23rd: Kansas City, MO
Escapist - Demo at Penn Valley 6pm
July 25th: Des Moines, IA
Subsect - in-store 3pm/demo at 4 Mile Skatepark 6pm
July 27th: Chicago, IL
Uprise Skate shop - Michael Burnett photo Slideshow and Q&A 7-10 pm
July 28th: Chicago, IL
House Of Vans - Michael Burnett "Full Blast" photo show 7-10 pm with performances by DJ John Cardiel, White Glove and Bad Shit
