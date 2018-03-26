Spitfire Wheels' "Ecuador Hellride" Video
3/26/2018
Old crusty spots separate the men from the boys. Parque de Carolinas in Quito, Ecuador has been there for 40 years. It ain’t going nowhere. I took the best of ’97 there and it went off—cops, broads, beers and busting. The next time I went 20 years later, the kids that grew up with the mag wanted some Eccy juice. Took the now dudes and, needless to say, Hellride was on, "Rocky Mountain Way" all the way. —Jake Phelps
-
3/22/2018
Lower Bob’s P-Stone Invitational PhotosAntihero and Thrasher put on an invite-only contest at Lower Bobs to celebrate life of P-Stone. With a cast of characters that P-Stone knew and loved in attendance, the revs were at an all-time high and the skating and hijinx were top shelf. Thanks to everyone for coming out and keeping it PMA! Stone is smiling down, no doubt. —Joe Brook
-
3/21/2018
Lower Bob’s P-Stone Invitational VideoLower Bottom in Oakland has the homegrown DIY spot with Preston’s grill. It was a fitting place to have an invite-only Thrasher and Antihero collab contest. From Royce and Ox to Red and Marty, it was all thriller no filler. –Jake Phelps
-
3/16/2018
Nike SB | 18SB and 18, together for the first time. Grant Taylor, Brian Anderson and Daan Van Der Linden avoid the FLORF in the latest collection from Nike Skateboarding and Antihero.
-
3/09/2018
CPH Open 2017 "The Final Chapter" VideoIf you’ve ever wanted to check out the CPH Open on hallucinogenics but can’t afford the airfare and don’t wanna fry your brain, you’re in luck! Peep this psychedelic dreamscape edit of last year’s event. Trip. On. That.
-
3/01/2018
Behind the Ad: Evan SmithEvan eyes up a front blunt and goes into attack mode, riding away with the April 2018 Independent ad.