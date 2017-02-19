The Sucubo Video
From the streets of Spain to the screen in front of your face comes a full-length by Mario Fortea. We can’t say enough good things about, so pull up a chair and enjoy the ride.
Dylan Witkin's "Oddity" PartIt’s a short part, but there is not even a teaspoon of filler. Dylan jumps right into business and clocks hammer after hammer 'til the bell rings.
Joey Ragali's "Oddity" PartJoey stomps out tricks with brute force, doing the heavy-lifting in every direction. His enders over a tall af bump-to-bar are absolutely buck nasty!
Cole Wilson InterviewFoundation's newest pro and Oddity curtain closer, Cole Wilson, chats with Sieben about the best thing on Earth: skateboarding. This kid totally rules.
Nick Merlino's "Oddity" PartMerlino unloads his deep arsenal of tricks on serious double-black-diamond terrain. Did he really nollie into that front feebs? Goddamn...
Aidan Campbell InterviewHis Oddity part is solid as GD rock! Now check out this interview Sinclair did with Aidan talking about video-part juggling, spot scouring and what's wrong with the kids today.
Ryan Spencer's "Oddity" PartRyan sees spots through a different lens and attacks them his own special way: with refreshing tricks and a full-speed approach. What’s not to love?
Dakota Servold InterviewDakota talks with Leo Romero about his affinity for kinked rails, almost being a Loyal Pawn, the parallels between Bob Dylan and skateboarding and the lessons you learn from being a road dog.
SKATELINE: 02.14.2017Willy Lara's noseblunt, Daniel Epinoza's Royal part, Gilbert Crockett spreads the Gospel and more in today's episode of Skateline.
Dylan Witkin InterviewThe new kid on the F opens up about psychedelics, "the brisket incident" and why you should listen to the Grateful Dead. Trip on that.
Corey Glick's "Oddity" PartMaybe you’ve seen Glick skate before or caught his interview in the mag, but nothing can prepare for this onslaught of GNAR. This part is all killer, no filler. Buckle up...