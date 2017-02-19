The Sucubo Video

Dylan Witkin's "Oddity" Part It’s a short part, but there is not even a teaspoon of filler. Dylan jumps right into business and clocks hammer after hammer 'til the bell rings.

Joey Ragali's "Oddity" Part Joey stomps out tricks with brute force, doing the heavy-lifting in every direction. His enders over a tall af bump-to-bar are absolutely buck nasty!

Cole Wilson Interview Foundation's newest pro and Oddity curtain closer, Cole Wilson, chats with Sieben about the best thing on Earth: skateboarding. This kid totally rules.

Nick Merlino's "Oddity" Part Merlino unloads his deep arsenal of tricks on serious double-black-diamond terrain. Did he really nollie into that front feebs? Goddamn...

Aidan Campbell Interview His Oddity part is solid as GD rock! Now check out this interview Sinclair did with Aidan talking about video-part juggling, spot scouring and what's wrong with the kids today.

Ryan Spencer's "Oddity" Part Ryan sees spots through a different lens and attacks them his own special way: with refreshing tricks and a full-speed approach. What’s not to love?

Dakota Servold Interview Dakota talks with Leo Romero about his affinity for kinked rails, almost being a Loyal Pawn, the parallels between Bob Dylan and skateboarding and the lessons you learn from being a road dog.

SKATELINE: 02.14.2017 Willy Lara's noseblunt, Daniel Epinoza's Royal part, Gilbert Crockett spreads the Gospel and more in today's episode of Skateline.

Dylan Witkin Interview The new kid on the F opens up about psychedelics, "the brisket incident" and why you should listen to the Grateful Dead. Trip on that.