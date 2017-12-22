Thrasher Magazine

Tore Bevivino's "Sabotage 5" Part

12/22/2017

Tore's got relentless technical skills and one of the best Italian names in the game. This part rips, squeezing every last ounce of juice from LOVE’s ledges.

 

Get the Sabotage 5 DVD here.

