Vans Scorchin' Summer: Kyle Walker Day
7/24/2017
Watch the Vans squad sweat their way into Oklahoma City to christen July 21st as "Kyle Walker Day", complete with a live drum line and special performance by none other than G Herbo.
7/24/2017
7/21/2017
Michael Burnett's "Full Blast" Photo Show at EscapistCome see 20 years of Burnout's favorite Thrasher photos, Sat. July 22nd at Escapist in Kansas City 7-10 with the Vans team.
7/21/2017
Kyle Walker DayThis Friday in OKC we’ll be celebrating our SOTY Kyle Walker in his hometown. Skate jam with the Vans team during the day, party time at night, with a special performance by G Herbo. Click through for details and RSVP info.
7/20/2017
Vans Scorchin' Summer: Fort Worth DemoThe Vans crew continues to blaze through Texas, stopping for a hot minute in Fort Worth for a bonafide skatepark blowout.
7/20/2017
Burnout: Scorched Earth in Ft. WorthThe Vans x Thrasher tour rips into the Lone Star state, triple-digit temps be damned!