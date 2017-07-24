Thrasher Magazine

Vans Scorchin' Summer: Kyle Walker Day

7/24/2017

Watch the Vans squad sweat their way into Oklahoma City to christen July 21st as "Kyle Walker Day", complete with a live drum line and special performance by none other than G Herbo.

    Burnout: Kyle Walker Day

    Oklahoma City honored their favorite son by naming July 21, 2017 "Kyle Walker Day," just in time for the Scorchin' Summer tour to pull into town. G Herbo was there too!
    Michael Burnett's "Full Blast" Photo Show at Escapist

    Come see 20 years of Burnout's favorite Thrasher photos, Sat. July 22nd at Escapist in Kansas City 7-10 with the Vans team.
    Kyle Walker Day

    This Friday in OKC we’ll be celebrating our SOTY Kyle Walker in his hometown. Skate jam with the Vans team during the day, party time at night, with a special performance by G Herbo. Click through for details and RSVP info.
    Vans Scorchin' Summer: Fort Worth Demo

    The Vans crew continues to blaze through Texas, stopping for a hot minute in Fort Worth for a bonafide skatepark blowout.
    Burnout: Scorched Earth in Ft. Worth

    The Vans x Thrasher tour rips into the Lone Star state, triple-digit temps be damned!
