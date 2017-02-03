Guru Khalsa’s “Birch” video

Wake Robins' "Wheel of Sharp Weapons" Video The latest from the mind and spirit of Guru Khalsa. Ripping skating, profound vibes. Enjoy...

No-Comply Skateshop’s “No 9” video Cheers to a great vid celebrating the 9th anniversary of one our favorite shops, in one of our favorite towns, Austin, Texas.

Mind of Marius: Texas Suomi Bob hits the Lone Star and uncovers a top-secret mini-part of Guru Khalsa.

Firing Line: Guru Khalsa Guru makes the end of this line look so easy it takes a moment to realize it's a straight-up hammer.