Guru Khalsa’s “Birch” video
3/02/2017
The skating of Guru Khalsa is timeless and classic. Savor his new offering, brewed in the streets of Texas.
7/04/2016
Wake Robins' "Wheel of Sharp Weapons" VideoThe latest from the mind and spirit of Guru Khalsa. Ripping skating, profound vibes. Enjoy...
2/04/2016
No-Comply Skateshop’s “No 9” videoCheers to a great vid celebrating the 9th anniversary of one our favorite shops, in one of our favorite towns, Austin, Texas.
12/03/2015
Mind of Marius: TexasSuomi Bob hits the Lone Star and uncovers a top-secret mini-part of Guru Khalsa.
12/16/2013
Firing Line: Guru KhalsaGuru makes the end of this line look so easy it takes a moment to realize it's a straight-up hammer.
1/13/2012
Fatback: HabitatHead injuries, home destruction, and ripping in this Fatback from Habitat's East Coast trip.