Actions REALized Tour: Premier/Grand Rapids

Actions REALized Tour: Uprise/Chicago The REAL Team kicked off their Actions REALized Tour at Uprise Skateshop in Chicago with a packed house premiere of the new Out of Sight series and a 20 Fucking Years Uprise board-release party.

REAL Skateboards Presents Out of Sight: Uprise For 20 years now Uriah, Ken and the crew from Uprise have steadfastly given the skaters of Chicago a place that they can depend on, where all who walk through doors can feel at home. This is the story of how and why they keep it going.

Zion Wright's "REAL" Part It’s not clear where Zion’s limits are. He just keeps getting better and gnarlier. He’s a true skate prodigy who attacks all terrain. Here is his first full-length part since turning pro for REAL.

Pyramid Country's "Vessel in Passing" Video The desert can be a place of spiritual awakening and artistic exploration, and the Pyramid Country posse are sure as hell diving deep into those waters. This video may leave the viewer with some questions, but there’s no uncertainty about the skating: these dudes RIP! Long live the full-length vid!