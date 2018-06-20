Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Actions REALized Tour: Premier/Grand Rapids

6/20/2018

The REAL Team continues their Actions REALized Tour, pulling up to Clemente DIY in Grand Rapids for the Josh Higginson Memorial Skate Jam. Josh co-founded Premier Skateshop in 2001 and was an integral part of the Grand Rapids skate scene. His influence will live on for a long time to come.

1 premier 750pxJosh helped build something special in Grand Rapids with Premier! Limited boards are now available at the shop and online

2 premier 750pxGotta pay to play

3 premier 750pxThe rain started to come down at the Clemente DIY as soon as the van pulled up—but even Mother Nature couldn't stop Grand Rapids from having a good time!

4 premier 750pxBackside nosegrind to set it off—the locals were killing it!

5 premier 750pxSmiles for miles in memory of Josh

6 premier 750pxPizza pies on deck thanks to Eric from Premier

7 premier 750pxJunk jam wallie for the homies

8 premier 750pxSlappy time for the TMs

9 premier 750pxDipped Smith before the ground got soaked

10 premier 750pxEating pizza and watching the REAL Team skate in the rain—what more could you want?

11 premier 750pxThe ground was super slippery and this kid learned the hard way but kept cruising anyway

12 premier 750pxSo much love for Josh Higginson!

13 premier 750pxStart ‘em young!

14 premier 750pxThis K-Walks fan walked away with a signed cover

15 premier 750pxHermann Stene didn’t stop skating. Rain-soaked board? Not a problem for this Norwegian ripper!

16 premier 750pxPeace out, Grand Rapids! Thanks to everyone who came out and braved the wet weather! Next stop: Detroit!


17 premier 750px
  • 6/18/2018

    Actions REALized Tour: Uprise/Chicago

    Actions REALized Tour: Uprise/Chicago
    The REAL Team kicked off their Actions REALized Tour at Uprise Skateshop in Chicago with a packed house premiere of the new Out of Sight series and a 20 Fucking Years Uprise board-release party.
  • 6/18/2018

    REAL Skateboards Presents Out of Sight: Uprise

    REAL Skateboards Presents Out of Sight: Uprise
    For 20 years now Uriah, Ken and the crew from Uprise have steadfastly given the skaters of Chicago a place that they can depend on, where all who walk through doors can feel at home. This is the story of how and why they keep it going.
  • 6/11/2018

    Zion Wright's "REAL" Part

    Zion Wright&#039;s &quot;REAL&quot; Part
    It’s not clear where Zion’s limits are. He just keeps getting better and gnarlier. He’s a true skate prodigy who attacks all terrain. Here is his first full-length part since turning pro for REAL.
  • 6/09/2018

    Pyramid Country's "Vessel in Passing" Video

    Pyramid Country&#039;s &quot;Vessel in Passing&quot; Video
    The desert can be a place of spiritual awakening and artistic exploration, and the Pyramid Country posse are sure as hell diving deep into those waters. This video may leave the viewer with some questions, but there’s no uncertainty about the skating: these dudes RIP! Long live the full-length vid!
  • 6/09/2018

    Pyramid Country's "Vessle in Time" Article

    Pyramid Country&#039;s &quot;Vessle in Time&quot; Article
    The Pyramid Country crew hit Sacramento on a last-minute filming mission for their new vid. Turns out, the familiar and the unknown were the perfect combination for awesomeness to occur.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.