Pedro Barros' "Silver Era" Part
6/21/2018
Whether it’s parks, pools or street, Pedro charges full speed ahead, destroying everything in his path. There’s no shortage of good skating out there these days, but not many people got it like this. Blast off!
-
6/05/2018
Magnified: Pedro BarrosPedro is a skateboarding barbarian, conquering crusty concrete the world over. This spin in São Paolo is off the damn charts.
-
6/04/2018
Volcom's "Terminal Tourist" VideoLouie Lopez, GT, Pedro Barros, Provost and Milton Martinez dipped below the border to meet up with the Volcom South American team and spots were laid to waste! That BMX track is next level… Book your tickets now.
-
6/04/2018
Volcom's "Terminal Tourists" ArticleVolcom in South American as viewed through the mind filter of Jake Phelps and the camera lens of Remy Stratton—from the July 2018 issue of the mag. Don’t forget your sunscreen, kids!
-
3/01/2018
Skatepark Round-Up: VansVans has a new HQ and TF, and they kicked things off in their fresh digs with a heavy session. Pedro, you are a MANIAC!
-
9/28/2017
Vans Park Series Shanghai: Men's HighlightsSet on the banks of the Huangpu River in Shanghai, China, the worlds best skaters took to the custom built skatepark to battle it out for World Championship glory. Watch the highlights here.