Pedro Barros' "Silver Era" Part

Magnified: Pedro Barros Pedro is a skateboarding barbarian, conquering crusty concrete the world over. This spin in São Paolo is off the damn charts.

Volcom's "Terminal Tourist" Video Louie Lopez, GT, Pedro Barros, Provost and Milton Martinez dipped below the border to meet up with the Volcom South American team and spots were laid to waste! That BMX track is next level… Book your tickets now.

Volcom's "Terminal Tourists" Article Volcom in South American as viewed through the mind filter of Jake Phelps and the camera lens of Remy Stratton—from the July 2018 issue of the mag. Don’t forget your sunscreen, kids!

Skatepark Round-Up: Vans Vans has a new HQ and TF, and they kicked things off in their fresh digs with a heavy session. Pedro, you are a MANIAC!