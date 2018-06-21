Thrasher Magazine

Pedro Barros' "Silver Era" Part

6/21/2018

Whether it’s parks, pools or street, Pedro charges full speed ahead, destroying everything in his path. There’s no shortage of good skating out there these days, but not many people got it like this. Blast off!

