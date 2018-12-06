Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Al Partanen and Jay Howell's "Rabioso" Zine

6/12/2018

Al 1 750px

Al 2 750px

Al 3 750px

Al 4 750px

Josh Matthews, quick snap to quick flip

 

Al PQ 1 750px

Al 5 750px

Al 6 750px

Pat Moran, alley-ooo 5-0 to fakie

 

Al PQ 2 750px

Al 7 750px

Al 8 750pxDan Plunkett catches a cold one at the Corona training facility

 

Al PQ 3 750px

Al 9 750px

Al 10 750px

Al 11 750px

Govs cracks the code with a monumental BSO in no man’s land. Skate Gods rejoice!

 

Al PQ 4 750px

Al Levis 12 750px

Al Levis 13 750px

Al Levis 14 750px

Uncle Joey Pepper sends a proper tre for the Big Dog

 

Al Levis 15 750px

The main legend, Nito Escalante, getting a piece of the spot he built at Rabioso

 

Al Levis 16 750px

Al PQ 5 750px

Al Levis 17 750px

Our guy on the ground was also our guy in the sky. Levi’s Mexico team rider Max Barrera kickflips for the home team

 

Al Levis 20 750px

Al Levis 18 750px

Al Levis 19 750px

  • 6/12/2018

    Mind of Marius: Mexico City

    Mind of Marius: Mexico City
    Marius and his Levi’s compadres savor the incredible offerings of Mexico City, from its top-notch food to killer spots. Good times in a great city.
  • 5/23/2018

    Levi's "Mangled in Mexico" Video

    Levi&#039;s &quot;Mangled in Mexico&quot; Video
    Companies fly halfway across the world when there’s a wealth of killer spots, epic food and amazing people in Mexico. Check out this edit and then book your trip South of the Border.
  • 5/23/2018

    Levi's "Mangled in Mexico" Article

    Levi&#039;s &quot;Mangled in Mexico&quot; Article
    Levi’s trekked it South of the Border to hit some spots but Mexico hit back! Check Al Partanen’s account of getting his face stomped in MC. The streets don’t play—from the June 2018 issue of the mag.
  • 5/15/2018

    The Grotto Lotto Contest 2018 Video

    The Grotto Lotto Contest 2018 Video
    A secret contest up in Portland? No social media allowed during the event? Everybody killing it? Hell YES. Congrats to Austyn Gillette for capturing the top spot.
  • 5/15/2018

    The Grotto Lotto Contest 2018 Photos

    The Grotto Lotto Contest 2018 Photos
    A warehouse packed with friends smiling, shouting and smashing boards. Check out some photos here.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.