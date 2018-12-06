Mind of Marius: Mexico City
Marius and his Levi’s compadres savor the incredible offerings of Mexico City, from its top-notch food to killer spots. Good times in a great city.
Al Partanen and Jay Howell's "Rabioso" ZineLevi’s in Mexico City as seen through the eyes of Al Partanen with illustrations by Jay Howell—a zine-style presentation of the article that ran in our June ’18 issue. Spoiler alert: Al still gets his face kicked in.
Levi's "Mangled in Mexico" VideoCompanies fly halfway across the world when there’s a wealth of killer spots, epic food and amazing people in Mexico. Check out this edit and then book your trip South of the Border.
Levi's "Mangled in Mexico" ArticleLevi’s trekked it South of the Border to hit some spots but Mexico hit back! Check Al Partanen’s account of getting his face stomped in MC. The streets don’t play—from the June 2018 issue of the mag.
The Grotto Lotto Contest 2018 VideoA secret contest up in Portland? No social media allowed during the event? Everybody killing it? Hell YES. Congrats to Austyn Gillette for capturing the top spot.
The Grotto Lotto Contest 2018 PhotosA warehouse packed with friends smiling, shouting and smashing boards. Check out some photos here.