Baker Boys Holiday Demo Photos
Ol’ Saint Neck and the Baker Boys family held their annual Christmas demo at the Garvanza Park over the weekend. With over 100 decks tossed out, chances are if you showed up you went home happy. —Ben Karpinski
Made it to Garvanza. Homies everywhere
Nothing like an uphill game of SKATE to get the legs moving
Doug and Tyson made the trek from Long Beach
Inside the park, CJ and Neck
The Bosses
Zach Allen Scraping into a crailslide
Reynolds dipping a Smith
Lizard King taking it to fakie. That’s why he’s the King!
Pedlow Park legend Eddie cracks a nollie over the coping
The Boss tosses a lien to tail for the Carcass Crew
Found the stoner corner
Across the park, Kader sparks the stair sesh with a Barley grind
Clive Dixon and the Birdhouse bros were there
Reese!
Shawn Hale was on fire. He rifled off about a dozen tricks down the rail including this fakie crooks
Zach Allen, one foot to 5-0
Sorry for the crop job, Donta
Six foot seven does have its upsides, though
Shake Junter Ish Cepeda, heelflip front board
The Kirby’s
Tré flip 50-50
Classic varial heel. You know when Reynolds is hucking, the product toss is coming up soon
Jay Thorpe guarding the goods. Over 100 boards this year
Here we go….
"If somebody falls, pick them up. If somebody’s knocked out and bleeding, drag 'em over there…."
Consider it on
Raining boards
Moms were taking cover (still winners, though)
Mostly smiles
Everyone walked away with something
Some more than others
"Can you carve my board?"
You know Ellington is down
All in all a great day for the BBD fans. Merry Christmas, everybody!
12/11/2017
