Baker Boys Holiday Demo Photos

Ol’ Saint Neck and the Baker Boys family held their annual Christmas demo at the Garvanza Park over the weekend. With over 100 decks tossed out, chances are if you showed up you went home happy. —Ben Karpinski



Made it to Garvanza. Homies everywhere



Nothing like an uphill game of SKATE to get the legs moving



Doug and Tyson made the trek from Long Beach



Inside the park, CJ and Neck



The Bosses



Zach Allen Scraping into a crailslide



Reynolds dipping a Smith



Lizard King taking it to fakie. That’s why he’s the King!



Pedlow Park legend Eddie cracks a nollie over the coping



The Boss tosses a lien to tail for the Carcass Crew



Found the stoner corner



Across the park, Kader sparks the stair sesh with a Barley grind



Clive Dixon and the Birdhouse bros were there



Reese!



Shawn Hale was on fire. He rifled off about a dozen tricks down the rail including this fakie crooks



Zach Allen, one foot to 5-0



Sorry for the crop job, Donta



Six foot seven does have its upsides, though



Shake Junter Ish Cepeda, heelflip front board



The Kirby’s



Tré flip 50-50



Classic varial heel. You know when Reynolds is hucking, the product toss is coming up soon



Jay Thorpe guarding the goods. Over 100 boards this year



Here we go….



"If somebody falls, pick them up. If somebody’s knocked out and bleeding, drag 'em over there…."



Consider it on



Raining boards



Moms were taking cover (still winners, though)



Mostly smiles



Everyone walked away with something



Some more than others



"Can you carve my board?"



You know Ellington is down



All in all a great day for the BBD fans. Merry Christmas, everybody!