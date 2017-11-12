Thrasher Magazine

Baker Boys Holiday Demo Photos

12/11/2017

Ol’ Saint Neck and the Baker Boys family held their annual Christmas demo at the Garvanza Park over the weekend. With over 100 decks tossed out, chances are if you showed up you went home happy. —Ben Karpinski

1 750pxMade it to Garvanza. Homies everywhere


2 750pxNothing like an uphill game of SKATE to get the legs moving


3 750pxDoug and Tyson made the trek from Long Beach


4 750pxInside the park, CJ and Neck


5 750pxThe Bosses


6 750pxZach Allen Scraping into a crailslide


7 750pxReynolds dipping a Smith


8 750pxLizard King taking it to fakie. That’s why he’s the King!


9 750pxPedlow Park legend Eddie cracks a nollie over the coping


10 750pxThe Boss tosses a lien to tail for the Carcass Crew


11 750pxFound the stoner corner


12 750pxAcross the park, Kader sparks the stair sesh with a Barley grind


13 750pxClive Dixon and the Birdhouse bros were there


14 750pxReese!


15 750pxShawn Hale was on fire. He rifled off about a dozen tricks down the rail including this fakie crooks


16 750pxZach Allen, one foot to 5-0


17 750pxSorry for the crop job, Donta


18 750pxSix foot seven does have its upsides, though


19 750pxShake Junter Ish Cepeda, heelflip front board


20 750pxThe Kirby’s


21 750pxTré flip 50-50


22 750pxClassic varial heel. You know when Reynolds is hucking, the product toss is coming up soon


23 750pxJay Thorpe guarding the goods. Over 100 boards this year


24 750pxHere we go….


25 750px"If somebody falls, pick them up. If somebody’s knocked out and bleeding, drag 'em over there…."


26 750pxConsider it on


27 750pxRaining boards


28 750pxMoms were taking cover (still winners, though)


29 750pxMostly smiles


30 750pxEveryone walked away with something


31 750pxSome more than others


32 750px"Can you carve my board?"


33 750pxYou know Ellington is down


34 750pxAll in all a great day for the BBD fans. Merry Christmas, everybody!

