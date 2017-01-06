Thrasher Magazine

Best of Thrasher Comix Series 2

6/01/2017

Here's another installment with some of the best Thrasher Comix reader submissions from over the years. We also want to receive more Comix from you guys again. You can send us your original comic art to: Thrasher, 1303 Underwood Ave., San Francisco, CA, 94124. Or, better yet, just scan the art and email it to us at: [email protected]

c6By Brian Lindgren
By Nathan Gorman

dividec8By D-Rock

c9By Brandon Olterman

dividec10By Quincy Quigg

To see the first batch of Best of Comix, click here.
