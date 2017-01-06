Best of Thrasher Comix Series 2
6/01/2017
Here's another installment with some of the best Thrasher Comix reader submissions from over the years. We also want to receive more Comix from you guys again. You can send us your original comic art to: Thrasher, 1303 Underwood Ave., San Francisco, CA, 94124. Or, better yet, just scan the art and email it to us at: [email protected]
By Brian Lindgren
By Nathan Gorman
By D-Rock
By Brandon Olterman
By Quincy Quigg
To see the first batch of Best of Comix, click here.
