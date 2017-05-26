Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Best of Thrasher Comix Series 1

5/26/2017

cx0
THRASHER receives amazing reader art every week but proper comic strips arrive a bit less frequently. There was a good run in the mid-2000s when we printed reader “Comix” every month in the mag. Some were creative gold. Others were kinda dipshit doodles. But we liked ‘em all. Over the next few weeks we're going to check out some of the better Comix from over the years.

Also, we want to fire up Comix again with your help. You can send us your original comic art to: Thrasher, 1303 Underwood Ave., San Francisco, CA, 94124. Or, better yet, just scan the art and email it to us at: [email protected]
cx1By Jared Katz
dividecx2 new
By Damon Oxendine

dividecx3By Matt French

dividecx4By Chris Deleon

dividec5By Quincy Quigg
  • 5/26/2017

    Best of Thrasher Comix Series 1

    Best of Thrasher Comix Series 1
    Thrasher has a long history of reader-submitted skate comics. To celebrate the old ones and to encourage some news ones, here’s the first in a series of "Best Of Comix."
  • 5/26/2017

    REAL's "Surveillance #6" Video

    REAL's "Surveillance #6" Video
    Justin Brock, Davis Torgerson, and Chima Ferguson form one helluva trifecta. The recipe behind these Surveillance edits is rad. Skateboarding is just more fun when you’re dropping hammers with the bros.
  • 5/26/2017

    SKATELINE: 05.23.2017

    SKATELINE: 05.23.2017
    Chris Cole films himself, Cole Wilson gets kinky, Chris Joslin jumps down everything and more in today's episode of Skateline.
  • 5/26/2017

    SF Treat #23

    SF Treat #23
    San Francisco isn’t a huge city, but it’s a canvas of endless skateboarding possibility. Take the trip...
  • 5/26/2017

    Wyldlife Interview

    Wyldlife Interview
    Like the NYC heroes before them, Wyldlife are real, raw and don’t follow the straight and trendy trail to please the masses.
  • 5/26/2017

    Rough Cut: Thaynan Costa's "Our Sweet Baby" Part

    Rough Cut: Thaynan Costa's "Our Sweet Baby" Part
    There’s something very refreshing about the way Thaynan skates, commanding a unique style and trick selection. His recent part was great, so we asked the editor whip up this Rough Cut for everyone’s further enjoiment.
  • 5/26/2017

    Double Rock: DC Ams

    Double Rock: DC Ams
    Chase Webb leads the charge on The Rock before handing the baton to John Shanahan and Alexis Ramirez for DC Shoes.
  • 5/26/2017

    The VU Skateshop Video

    The VU Skateshop Video
    Gary Smith and crew have been holding down the Baltimore skate scene for years. Before you head out skating this weekend, feast on the stoke of their latest shop vid.
  • 5/26/2017

    Filming for "Love and Gratitude"

    Filming for "Love and Gratitude"
    The Pyramid Country crew hightailed it to Sacramento to snatch up some last-minute hammers for their new video, Love and Gratitude. Peep the photos and don't forget—the vid premiers here on Thursday. You know it's gonna be cosmic.
  • 5/26/2017

    The Follow Up: Thaynan Costa

    The Follow Up: Thaynan Costa
    Thaynan explains the finer points of body-varial etiquette, discusses the dark days of 7-Eleven pizza and talks about the eternal hunt for unique pants. Enjoi worthy, indeed!
© 1981–2017 High Speed Productions, Inc.