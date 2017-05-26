Best of Thrasher Comix Series 1
THRASHER receives amazing reader art every week but proper comic strips arrive a bit less frequently. There was a good run in the mid-2000s when we printed reader “Comix” every month in the mag. Some were creative gold. Others were kinda dipshit doodles. But we liked ‘em all. Over the next few weeks we're going to check out some of the better Comix from over the years.
Also, we want to fire up Comix again with your help. You can send us your original comic art to: Thrasher, 1303 Underwood Ave., San Francisco, CA, 94124. Or, better yet, just scan the art and email it to us at: [email protected]
By Jared Katz
By Damon Oxendine
By Matt French
By Chris Deleon
By Quincy Quigg
