Palace's "Betamaximum" Article

7/03/2018

After nearly a decade of making skate videos shot exclusively on the VHS format, London’s Palace Skateboards have taken a landmark decision to switch it up and ditch this cumbersome, weighty, ludicrously outdated technology—and to replace it with an even more cumbersome, even more weighty, even more ludicrously outdated technology! VHS Palace is dead; long live the new era of Betamax Palace!
Palace photo2 750pxPhoto: Saari


Palace photo3 750pxPhoto: Atiba

Palace photo4 750px

Photo: Saari


In an impressively baffling move, Palace have invested in a batch of huge, unwieldy, astonishingly heavy Betamax cameras from the 1980s. These are the fuckers that they used to shoot TV shows on back in the day, when Betamax cameras were on the very cutting edge of video technology and would retail for tens of thousands of dollars, before VHS came along and blew them out of the water and the whole Betamax dream died on its clunky old ass.

Palace photo5 750px

Photo: Saari


Palace photo6 750pxPhoto: Saari

 

Palace photo7 750px

Photo: Saari


Palace photo8 750pxPhoto: Saari


Betamax cameras were renowned in their brief heyday for their rich reproduction of color, and so when the time came to plan the first ever Betamax-filmed Palace skate trip, “somewhere colorful” was their paramount consideration. It didn’t take them long to decide on the famously colorful tropical island paradise of Hawaii: teeming with jungle-y flora, steeped in surfing heritage and featuring some legendary (and legendarily rugged) spots. It was basically a case of “Hawaii not?”

Photo: Atiba


Palace photo10 750pxPhoto: Atiba

 

Palace photo11 750px

Photo: Atiba

 

Palace photo13 750pxPhoto: Atiba


Palace photo12 750pxPhoto: Saari


Palace photo14 750pxPhoto: Atiba

 

Palace photo15 750px

Photo: Atiba

Palace photo16 750pxPhoto: Saari

The Palace team spent two weeks on beautiful Oahu island. For a skate team that traveled over 7,000 miles in pursuit of color, they spent a crazy amount of their time in paradise in dull-grey drainage ditches and grimy-brown sewers. But, hey, I guess that’s skateboarding for you.￼

 

Palace photo17 750px

Photo: Atiba

