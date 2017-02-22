Bondi Bowl-A-Rama 2017 Contest Photos
Another epic contest under the scorching sun at the 2017 Bowl-A-Rama contest in Bondi Beach, Sydney Australia. It was supposed to rain all weekend but the Skate Gods let the sun shine so the contest could go off and it did! Some of the gnarliest skateboarding went down and the stands were packed. It's a long way to the shop if you want a sausage roll, and when it was all said and done Jordyn Barratt took 1st place for the Girls' division, Keegan Palmer won the Juniors division, Steve Caballero got 1st in the Masters and Cory Juneau took home top honors in the Pros section. See ya Down Under next year! –Rhino
Overview of the Bondi Bowl. Greyson Fletcher, front blunt
Nav’s, Olson and Todd Prince
Eric Dressen crushing some coping
Blessing of the bowl
The girls were shredding! Brighton Zeuner, Smith grind
Poppy Olsen, backside blaster
Nicole Hause, stylish FSA
Jordyn Barratt, eggplant on the side wall
It was already bright in Bondi but Kevin Staab turned it up a notch
Cab is no stranger to this bowl, invert
Darren Navarrette is a crowd favorite
Which dude is at the wrong event?
The Birdman has the 5 on lock
Smooth operator, Pat Ngoho, fastplant
Tony dropping a tuck knee invert to fakie
Cabbie! Frontside invert
Tony making some time for the fans
The Santa Cruz team and Jimbo Phillips signing autographs
Staab and Bucky
Bucky, air to fakie around the corner
Rune Glifberg and Greyson
Rune, heelflip frontside air
Father and son rippers, the Senns
Josh Rodriguez, nice front invert
Who else would it be? Beaver Fleming, axe murderer
Clay Kreiner coming down on an egg
Tom Schaar, stale around the corner
Cory Juneau, frontside kickflip in the finals during his run. Heavy!
High-air contest photographer armor
Tom Schaar opted to spin 540s for his high-air attempts. Nine feet!
Rune almost got it with this nine-foot frontside air
Lachine Abbott, nine-and-a-half-foot padless backside air. WTF!
Beaver took first place with a ten-foot method air
Girls top three: Poppy Olsen, Jordyn Barratt and Brighton Zeuner
Juniors top three: Taylor Nye, Keegan Palmer and Tate Carew
Masters top three: Hawk, Stevie Cab and Pat Ngoho
Pros top three: Tom Scharr, Corey Juneau and Jono Schwan
-
1/22/2017
2017 Girls Combi Pool ClassicYesterday, some of the top-rated female skaters gathered at the Vans skatepark in Orange, CA, for the Girls Combi Classic. The competition continues to get gnarlier and this year was no exception. Check the shredding here. Girl power!
-
1/22/2017
2017 Girls Combi Pool Classic PhotosYesterday was the Vans Girls Combi Classic at The Block in Orange, CA. The best women bowl skaters from Japan, Austraila, Brazil and all over the USA were represented in all three divisions. This annual event proves that girl skaters of all ages have no fear of some deep concrete vert. —Joe Hammeke
-
1/19/2017
Masher: Pacific NorthwestWith Chris Gregson filming and a stacked crew rolling in, this Masher Pacific Northwest video is killer. If this doesn't make you wanna shred then you hate skateboarding.
-
1/12/2017
Burnout: A Little VertLegends, tykes and lurkers alike – who doesn't love an '80s sized vert ramp?
-
1/01/2017
P-Stone's "Year In Rebru" 2016One hell of a '16 with rips n sips in 5 continents and a big ol thanks to everyone along the way. Cheers to beers; and it’s on in 2017! —P-Stone