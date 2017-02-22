Thrasher Magazine

Bondi Bowl-A-Rama 2017 Contest Photos

2/22/2017

Another epic contest under the scorching sun at the 2017 Bowl-A-Rama contest in Bondi Beach, Sydney Australia. It was supposed to rain all weekend but the Skate Gods let the sun shine so the contest could go off and it did! Some of the gnarliest skateboarding went down and the stands were packed. It's a long way to the shop if you want a sausage roll, and when it was all said and done Jordyn Barratt took 1st place for the Girls' division, Keegan Palmer won the Juniors division, Steve Caballero got 1st in the Masters and Cory Juneau took home top honors in the Pros section. See ya Down Under next year! –Rhino

1 750pxOverview of the Bondi Bowl. Greyson Fletcher, front blunt


2 750pxNav’s, Olson and Todd Prince


3 750pxEric Dressen crushing some coping


4 750pxBlessing of the bowl


5 750pxThe girls were shredding! Brighton Zeuner, Smith grind


6 750pxPoppy Olsen, backside blaster


7 750pxNicole Hause, stylish FSA


8 750pxJordyn Barratt, eggplant on the side wall


9 750pxIt was already bright in Bondi but Kevin Staab turned it up a notch


10 750pxCab is no stranger to this bowl, invert


11 750pxDarren Navarrette is a crowd favorite


12 750pxWhich dude is at the wrong event?


13 750pxThe Birdman has the 5 on lock


14 750pxSmooth operator, Pat Ngoho, fastplant


15 750pxTony dropping a tuck knee invert to fakie


16 750pxCabbie! Frontside invert


17 750pxTony making some time for the fans


18 750pxThe Santa Cruz team and Jimbo Phillips signing autographs


19 750pxStaab and Bucky


20 750pxBucky, air to fakie around the corner


21 750pxRune Glifberg and Greyson


22 750pxRune, heelflip frontside air


23 750pxFather and son rippers, the Senns


24 750pxJosh Rodriguez, nice front invert


25 750pxWho else would it be? Beaver Fleming, axe murderer


26 750pxClay Kreiner coming down on an egg


27 750pxTom Schaar, stale around the corner


28 750pxCory Juneau, frontside kickflip in the finals during his run. Heavy!


29 750pxHigh-air contest photographer armor


30 750pxTom Schaar opted to spin 540s for his high-air attempts. Nine feet!


31 750pxRune almost got it with this nine-foot frontside air


32 750pxLachine Abbott, nine-and-a-half-foot padless backside air. WTF!


33 750pxBeaver took first place with a ten-foot method air


34 750pxGirls top three: Poppy Olsen, Jordyn Barratt and Brighton Zeuner


35 750pxJuniors top three: Taylor Nye, Keegan Palmer and Tate Carew


36 750pxMasters top three: Hawk, Stevie Cab and Pat Ngoho


37 750pxPros top three: Tom Scharr, Corey Juneau and Jono Schwan

