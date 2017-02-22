Bondi Bowl-A-Rama 2017 Contest Photos

Another epic contest under the scorching sun at the 2017 Bowl-A-Rama contest in Bondi Beach, Sydney Australia. It was supposed to rain all weekend but the Skate Gods let the sun shine so the contest could go off and it did! Some of the gnarliest skateboarding went down and the stands were packed. It's a long way to the shop if you want a sausage roll, and when it was all said and done Jordyn Barratt took 1st place for the Girls' division, Keegan Palmer won the Juniors division, Steve Caballero got 1st in the Masters and Cory Juneau took home top honors in the Pros section. See ya Down Under next year! –Rhino



Overview of the Bondi Bowl. Greyson Fletcher, front blunt



Nav’s, Olson and Todd Prince



Eric Dressen crushing some coping



Blessing of the bowl



The girls were shredding! Brighton Zeuner, Smith grind



Poppy Olsen, backside blaster



Nicole Hause, stylish FSA



Jordyn Barratt, eggplant on the side wall



It was already bright in Bondi but Kevin Staab turned it up a notch



Cab is no stranger to this bowl, invert



Darren Navarrette is a crowd favorite



Which dude is at the wrong event?



The Birdman has the 5 on lock



Smooth operator, Pat Ngoho, fastplant



Tony dropping a tuck knee invert to fakie



Cabbie! Frontside invert



Tony making some time for the fans



The Santa Cruz team and Jimbo Phillips signing autographs



Staab and Bucky



Bucky, air to fakie around the corner



Rune Glifberg and Greyson



Rune, heelflip frontside air



Father and son rippers, the Senns



Josh Rodriguez, nice front invert



Who else would it be? Beaver Fleming, axe murderer



Clay Kreiner coming down on an egg



Tom Schaar, stale around the corner



Cory Juneau, frontside kickflip in the finals during his run. Heavy!



High-air contest photographer armor



Tom Schaar opted to spin 540s for his high-air attempts. Nine feet!



Rune almost got it with this nine-foot frontside air



Lachine Abbott, nine-and-a-half-foot padless backside air. WTF!



Beaver took first place with a ten-foot method air



Girls top three: Poppy Olsen, Jordyn Barratt and Brighton Zeuner



Juniors top three: Taylor Nye, Keegan Palmer and Tate Carew



Masters top three: Hawk, Stevie Cab and Pat Ngoho



Pros top three: Tom Scharr, Corey Juneau and Jono Schwan