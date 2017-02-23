Double Rock: Spitfire
2/23/2017
These were some of the heaviest sessions The Rock has ever experienced. Raney, Andy, Evan, Ishod, and Daan dismantle everything in front of four wheels. Brutality!
-
2/17/2017
Welcome to the Team Nate ViandsIshod and Nate Viands met up to skate and the session turned into Nate’s new Welcome to the REAL team ad. Check out the full video and photos from the session.
-
2/03/2017
Rough Cut: Evan Smith's "Spitfire" PartIt’s not possible for a single video part to totally illustrate the scope of Evan’s skill, so we enjoy these 'Rough Cut' edits even more. This unfiltered look into his footage helps you better appreciate the liquid nature of his skateboarding.
-
2/03/2017
Evan Smith's "Light - Sound - Brain" Part 1"Light - Sound - Brain" is a creative storytelling collection from the mind of Evan Smith. Check out part 1 here.
-
2/03/2017
New from SpitfireCheck out all of the new wheels from Spitfire in the first drop of their Spring '17 catalog.
-
1/24/2017
Double Rock: WelcomeDays before the premiere of their Fetish video, the Welcome team barnstormed The Rock, destroying one obstacle after another–and making a few modifications of their own.