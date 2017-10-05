We've dreamed of doing a Bust or Bail at the Atlanta 5 block for years. Watch the video five times and then relive it again… in photo form!

The Am Scramble trip ended in Atlanta and we washed up in the Taylor's backyard for some much needed R and R.

Quite a spread, as you know.

Thrasher brass, everywhere.

The Brocks on grill prep.

Ye olde peppercup!

After some light de-swamping, the bowl sesh got sparked with Pedro's frontal.

Can't keep the Duck out of the pond.

Local motion!

Zion cannot resist a little air time. Not ever.

Shit went North real quick.

Jesus Juice, going around.

Almost your turn, Zion.

See, everybody's sippin'!

'I mean ... I don't wanna be rude ....'

Grant was hurt so he went barefoot so things wouldn't get out of control.

Tippy toes!

Well, that plan's out the G.D. window.

Zeke prowls the decks.

Harsh off the wall in a blast of Pabst!

Things were gonna get harder before they got any easier!

Cruisin!

Zion, stepping lively.

Pat wants in!

Don't think about keeping Pedro off that thing.

The ol' T-Mag hop around ...

ending with lumbar impact!

Tough stuff.

You can imagine where it went from here.

Bright and early.

Security: check!

A lone soldier eyes the battlefield.

Oh shit!

My bosses.

TV and CJ.

Pat and friends whipped up a pro-caliber juker in under 45 minutes! Thanks boys!

Our old friend Trevor! Long time!

It's not as big as it seems. Or is it?

Dashawn, lookin' confident.

New gen rising.

Poohrail, Pat and Neck.

Thomas provides wise counsel in the crowd.

Massive firepower! Thanks y'all.

Bowman - going up!

Pat jumps the gun! Major success!

Reggie knows.

As the big hand edges north, tensions rise.

Phelper: ready!

Camera phones: stat!

This shit was gonna start with a bang!

Sunny 16 - get there!

What are we even waiting for?

Jasper frees up space. Almost go time.

Ambos, at the ready.

And GO!

Foolhardy ollie legend Matt Schlager kicks it off!

It had never been more on.

Pandemonium begins NOW!

Yoshi, feeling his way.



Thought the SOTY wasn't jumping???

Ducky shoots straight for the street!

Almost!

And then his shoe fell off!

Pedro, boneless!

Dashawn sends it! This may be a kickflip.

Antonio has epic form but kept getting pinched!

Poohrail!

In a jersey?!! These dudes are reckless!

CJ lofts it out.

Hermann came all the way from Norway to spin 360s straight out the gate. Oh, he made it eventually.

Kevin Viernes with those wicked front shoves!

SOTY Cabbed it. So sick!

Tommy skated from the hotel to get warmed up.

When you see this face, look the fuck out!

Hardflip in Timbos? It almost happened!

Brutality in abundance!

Then Reggie Kelly did an encore performance of his ollie to the road! Incredible!

Matt's back.

Dude!

It HAD to happen!

Zeke sent it.

Man of Steel and shit!

You got this!

Bodies flying everywhere!

No amount of technical garments could save you.

Tommy with his infamous frontside flip.

And then Zion rolled out the tré bomb!

Enzo varial heeled with ease.

And then the SOTY went long ...

So high and sooooo far!

Paul Hart, fakie flip precision.

This was Tommy's make, actually.

And in the scariest moment of the event, Pedro dove off this grind attempt ...

... only to land with a very disturbing twitch. 'Did I run into somebody?' he asked his friends moments later.

The boys had his back!

Colden in the crush.

New lines?

That's just how Chula does it!

Romar arrived late, fly as hell.

Enzo would have definitely sent his hardflip to the street but got jammed up just before take off, flying out to a double knee jammer.

Next time EC!

Nick Merlino, nollie flip hell!

Dudes were getting broke!

Yoshi had maxmum moves, including this lazer.

Another Late Larry, flight delays left TJ with only ten minutes in which to bust.

Romar's nollie heel.

Wow!

Zion with the heelflip – touched by an angel.

Oh yeah.

Ha!

Dashawn's fakie tré was the last straw.

Cherry on top!

Of course, that was before Sethtafari flew.

And that's what it's all about!

Wild times and catchin' air!

Phelper pulls the plug.

It was for everyone's safety!

Awards time!

'I just got my next month's rent!'

You're the best, Tommy!

A hug and a few hundo – what more could Zion want?

Time to chill? Not for SOTY 2016. K Walks is just warming up.

And now he can get that pool table.

This is Dashawn's first time in Thrasher in any form.

Stoked he could make it.

Plenty more where that came from!

And then Yoshi T – going crazy with a backside flip, big flip and lazer flip. Top dog!

Some inspirational words and that was that.

Shellshocked.

Everyone was tripping on the carnage they had just witnessed.

Like PTSD type shit!

Amazing.

Thanks for coming!

Mason in a Glick and Kirby sandwich.

Blood in the landing. For real!

Nico had survived until this kinker attempt. Heal up!

Palm check – a nickel.

Peeling quarter.

Mr Clean!

Bloody knuckles.

Not a scratch!

Hellbow.

Some sweater money at the very least.

We all survived.

Time for Zeke to take his medicine.

With help from some local nurses.

Code overload!

Thanks Atlanta and Stratosphere. You guys are the classiest!

Thanks Jimmy!

And all y'all.

SD bound?

That's why we do it – to bring friends together.

Right, Zion?

Yep.

'I'm gonna miss you, Mike.'

The official record. Thanks to everyone who jumped, slammed, cheered, picked up trash and had a blast. See you next time!



