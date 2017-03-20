Thrasher Magazine

Burnout: Just There

3/20/2017
The SOTY Down Unda crew hits the downtown Sydney streets, ending with an epic sesh/dance party at good ol' Martin Place.

BURNOUT just there 0001Natty curb-cut pyramid. None better.

BURNOUT just there 0002Jacko, happy to be home.

BURNOUT just there 0003Party in the bike lane.

BURNOUT just there 0004Oh shit, tricks poppin' off.

BURNOUT just there 0005Hard granite ground.

BURNOUT just there 0006Szzz, click, szzz, click.

BURNOUT just there 0007Beau Reid, charging.

BURNOUT just there 0008Salk goes.

BURNOUT just there 0009Tré flip? Piece of piss, for proto-SOTY Louie Lopez.

BURNOUT just there 0010Kicky shift!

BURNOUT just there 0011At speed.

BURNOUT just there 0012Donnelly was right at home.

BURNOUT just there 0013Zion spinnin'.

BURNOUT just there 0014Flip your lid.

BURNOUT just there 0015Hard to stop a spin going that fast.

BURNOUT just there 0016And UP.

BURNOUT just there 0017Jacko-hana.

BURNOUT just there 0018Then the show stopper. Look at that back truck!

BURNOUT just there 0019As seen in the April 2017 issue. You all bought that one, right?

BURNOUT just there 0020Choi's Choice Clips approved.

BURNOUT just there 0021Around the bend to this thing. Ishod wastes no time.

BURNOUT just there 0022Lippy.

BURNOUT just there 0023Yüng Salk leapt fearlessly on a frontal bluntal.

BURNOUT just there 0024Completely stuffed. Damn.

BURNOUT just there 0025Then the fireworks started.

BURNOUT just there 0026As with most weekend missions we eventually found ourselves at Martin Place.

BURNOUT just there 0027Over-the-rail was the call.

BURNOUT just there 0028The tricks came early, often and awesome. Switch fs flip from SOTY 2013.

Chima SeqChima unwrapped his patented no-hander. Beautiful to behold.

BURNOUT just there 0029Crowd went wild.

BURNOUT just there 0030Harder way backside flip!

BURNOUT just there 0031Yew!

BURNOUT just there 0032Better believe Nak put it down (video soon.)

BURNOUT just there 0033Then, from out of nowhere, Backwards Ben James sailed through with a massive front shove!

BURNOUT just there 0034So sick. Apparently getting hit by a car ain't enough to slow him down.

BURNOUT just there 0035Boom!

BURNOUT just there 0036And that was that.

BURNOUT just there 0037Time for a group photo? Always!

BURNOUT just there 0038Iwasthere.com!

BURNOUT just there 0039Nice.

BURNOUT just there 0040Thanks y'all.

BURNOUT just there 0041A warrior's stare.

BURNOUT just there 0042The good mates, everywhere.

BURNOUT just there 0043

BURNOUT just there 0044

BURNOUT just there 0045That Martin Place rebel 'tude!

BURNOUT just there 0046'Best ride ever, mate.'

BURNOUT just there 0047Good day, good day.

BURNOUT just there 0048'Those fools over there are dancing.'

BURNOUT just there 0049And so they were. It was just that kind of day.

BURNOUT just there 0050

BURNOUT just there 0051

BURNOUT just there 0052

BURNOUT just there 0053

BURNOUT just there 0054Move with it!

BURNOUT just there 0055Yep, just that kind of day.
