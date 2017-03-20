The SOTY Down Unda crew hits the downtown Sydney streets, ending with an epic sesh/dance party at good ol' Martin Place.Natty curb-cut pyramid. None better.Jacko, happy to be home.Party in the bike lane.Oh shit, tricks poppin' off.Hard granite ground.Szzz, click, szzz, click.Beau Reid, charging.Salk goes.Tré flip? Piece of piss, for proto-SOTY Louie Lopez.Kicky shift!At speed.Donnelly was right at home.Zion spinnin'.Flip your lid.Hard to stop a spin going that fast.And UP.Jacko-hana.Then the show stopper. Look at that back truck!As seen in the April 2017 issue. You all bought that one, right?Choi's Choice Clips approved.Around the bend to this thing. Ishod wastes no time.Lippy.Yüng Salk leapt fearlessly on a frontal bluntal.Completely stuffed. Damn.Then the fireworks started.As with most weekend missions we eventually found ourselves at Martin Place.Over-the-rail was the call.The tricks came early, often and awesome. Switch fs flip from SOTY 2013.Chima unwrapped his patented no-hander. Beautiful to behold.Crowd went wild.Harder way backside flip!Yew!Better believe Nak put it down (video soon.)Then, from out of nowhere, Backwards Ben James sailed through with a massive front shove!So sick. Apparently getting hit by a car ain't enough to slow him down.Boom!And that was that.Time for a group photo? Always!Iwasthere.com!Nice.Thanks y'all.A warrior's stare.The good mates, everywhere.That Martin Place rebel 'tude!'Best ride ever, mate.'Good day, good day.'Those fools over there are dancing.'And so they were. It was just that kind of day.Move with it!Yep, just that kind of day.