Burnout: Kyle Walker Day
Oklahoma City honored their favorite son by naming July 21, 2017 "Kyle Walker Day," just in time for the Scorchin' Summer tour to pull into town. G Herbo was there too!
Full regalia
Yep, something definitely feels different here
Festive!
Oklahoma winds and streamers don't exactly go together, but it was a dramatic effect
Almost provided a little shade even. It was 102 degrees at 6 pm
Gather 'round, everybody!
The Vice Mayor meets the SOTY
He was cool
Everyone's feeling pretty proud of Kwalks
The proclamation!
Official and everything
And then the Condor jumps in for a quick selfie! Not too shabby!
Always gracious, Mat Hoffman said a few kind words about Kyle.
'Thanks y'all!'
Kyle and the whole crew. Congrats!
Left everyone with a good feeling
Stoked to see one of their own go so far
Real nice
Tight skate scene in OKC
Amazing
Ahem …
'Oh yeah, are we supposed to do a demo or something?'
The sizzling concrete awaits!
Dan Lu, straight to the ol' BSNBS
Packed house
Wu Keeper: ready!
AVE's just glad nobody thought to do an Anthony Van Engelen day last year
Table work
Locals, amongst it, as it should be
Crockett brings the heat, and the shorts
Frontside shove (not shown) to manual – first try!
No baby tables in OKC. This thing was a chunk
Berle battled the impossible nose drive like it was last day to film
Next thing you know the Oklahoma City Thunder Drum Line showed up to hype the sesh!
Serious percussion
Bizarre but rad
Gotta absorb the local culture
They were definitely fired up
Not that anyone needed help temperature wise. Seriously the hottest demo I've ever been to
Never one to rest, K Walks slices through the fakie 5-0 fake flip
Rowan with the p-flip nose
Local boosterism
Need some air time at your demo? You could do a lot worse than J Lay!
Serious showman
Cab back tail. Top shelf demo offering
Nollie Barley? Narley!
Thanks for making it out, Jim!
Tons of shredders in OKC
Solid impossible
The other OK Walker. Yeah, Clint!
Frank takes a moment out from running the tour to bust a classic NYC backside nollie flip. Probably learned those on the 'Banks
Whahh!
All pretty mind-blowing
I know the media was fired up
Almost time for best trick with the locals. Or at least mildly sunburnt
Frank and Chopper, the dudes who smooth out all the bumps. Thanks, fellas
Cooled down to 97. Time for a little meet n greet
We made some tribute shirts for the occasion. Kyle's dad was cool with it
Golden hour. Time to shoot portraits!
No time for slipping'
What's good for the goose …
Just some of the good-looking' OKC skate scene
Almost feeling tropical by this point
Jason Jessee fans, everywhere
Always on my mind
Get in here. It's almost over
Cool down
Jus' chillin'
Keepsakes, signed
AVE'll autograph it
Block party vibes
Family style
Call the crew
DFL double down
'He stopped before he finished the goat 'cause he was worried he'd fuck it up. I respect him for that.'
Hart and Peterson: future's so bright
Thanks for coming out!
Gators and Yorkies? Yes!
Bring your infant, if you got one
Thanks, kids
Fun: saved
Thanks, Walkers!
Then everyone started to get that Friday Night Fever
You know what I mean
GTWYC!
Or pace yourself …
Yes, a little pacing never hurt anyone
See. Nothin' wrong with a sensible sip
Jamie gets into the super soakers
Ready!
The Clint Walkers become early victims
Not that anyone minded, hot as balls as it was
Dan Lu, full tube
It got serious fast
Matt B, showing damage
Nobody could mess with Cody though
At least as long as these guys could remember they were on his team!
Eventually the water ran out
And fools started putting other liquids in those things
Yep, pretty incredible KW Day. But the blazing hot skate session, drum line, free pizza, T-Shirts and water balloon fight was only the beginning …
That's right – because providing the evening's entertainment was a free show by hip-hop sensation G-Herbo! Tyson was flipping out, so I suspect many of you would have been as well!
The Diamond Ballroom was air conditioned and looking great after a hard day at the park
The Wall of Fame!
What I wouldn't do to have been at that Buck Owens/ Wanda Jackson gig …
I'm sure we all feel like that from time to time. Nah, hip-hop runs OKC and these kids were ready!
Hip-hop juice
Secret Birdhouse video clips. Don't ask!
Definitely good vibes
The flow team made it out too!
Hard
No prompting required
Just mad affectionate I guess
Fans young ...
And young at heart came out
Local legends included
Damn!
Friend of Clint's
Nice to meet you!
Ok, almost time
Wait! Is this it?
Oh yes. It is time!
G Herbo bounded out
Though briefly feigning pessimism as to whether the hip-hop fans of OKC could handle the intensity of his performance ...
Complete with authentic looks of doubt ..
The crowd quickly proved that they were indeed 'ready for this'
And soon it was on
Attacking the mic!
The place exploded!
I don't have a lot of particularly good hip-hop adjectives, but everyone seemed to be having a really good time – singing along and freaking out
Ladies up front
As further evidence of my unsuitability to report on hip-hop and photograph live music in general …
You will notice that THIS is the only portion of this photograph which is actually in focus
But back to Herb
Totally killed it
By the end of the night he'd definitely won over a few new fans as well
Tyson and G Herbo – from one rising star to another!
From there it got way drunkier
Exhibit A: nobody in focus in this one
Frank's sobriety was the only thing that saved us
You can imagine where it went from here. Thanks Oklahoma City, the city of Moore, OK, G Herbo, the Walker family, Mat Hoffman and especially all the skaters of OKC and beyond who made this such an exciting, fun and unique day. See you all next year!
