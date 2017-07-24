Oklahoma City honored their favorite son by naming July 21, 2017 "Kyle Walker Day," just in time for the Scorchin' Summer tour to pull into town. G Herbo was there too!



Full regalia



Yep, something definitely feels different here



Festive!



Oklahoma winds and streamers don't exactly go together, but it was a dramatic effect



Almost provided a little shade even. It was 102 degrees at 6 pm



Gather 'round, everybody!



The Vice Mayor meets the SOTY



He was cool



Everyone's feeling pretty proud of Kwalks



The proclamation!



Official and everything



And then the Condor jumps in for a quick selfie! Not too shabby!



Always gracious, Mat Hoffman said a few kind words about Kyle.



'Thanks y'all!'



Kyle and the whole crew. Congrats!



Left everyone with a good feeling



Stoked to see one of their own go so far



Real nice



Tight skate scene in OKC



Amazing



Ahem …



'Oh yeah, are we supposed to do a demo or something?'



The sizzling concrete awaits!



Dan Lu, straight to the ol' BSNBS



Packed house



Wu Keeper: ready!



AVE's just glad nobody thought to do an Anthony Van Engelen day last year



Table work



Locals, amongst it, as it should be



Crockett brings the heat, and the shorts



Frontside shove (not shown) to manual – first try!



No baby tables in OKC. This thing was a chunk



Berle battled the impossible nose drive like it was last day to film



Next thing you know the Oklahoma City Thunder Drum Line showed up to hype the sesh!



Serious percussion



Bizarre but rad



Gotta absorb the local culture



They were definitely fired up



Not that anyone needed help temperature wise. Seriously the hottest demo I've ever been to



Never one to rest, K Walks slices through the fakie 5-0 fake flip



Rowan with the p-flip nose



Local boosterism



Need some air time at your demo? You could do a lot worse than J Lay!



Serious showman



Cab back tail. Top shelf demo offering



Nollie Barley? Narley!



Thanks for making it out, Jim!



Tons of shredders in OKC



Solid impossible



The other OK Walker. Yeah, Clint!



Frank takes a moment out from running the tour to bust a classic NYC backside nollie flip. Probably learned those on the 'Banks



Whahh!



All pretty mind-blowing



I know the media was fired up



Almost time for best trick with the locals. Or at least mildly sunburnt



Frank and Chopper, the dudes who smooth out all the bumps. Thanks, fellas



Cooled down to 97. Time for a little meet n greet



We made some tribute shirts for the occasion. Kyle's dad was cool with it



Golden hour. Time to shoot portraits!



No time for slipping'



What's good for the goose …



Just some of the good-looking' OKC skate scene

























Almost feeling tropical by this point



Jason Jessee fans, everywhere



Always on my mind



Get in here. It's almost over



Cool down



Jus' chillin'



Keepsakes, signed



AVE'll autograph it



Block party vibes



Family style



Call the crew



DFL double down



'He stopped before he finished the goat 'cause he was worried he'd fuck it up. I respect him for that.'



Hart and Peterson: future's so bright



Thanks for coming out!



Gators and Yorkies? Yes!



Bring your infant, if you got one



Thanks, kids



Fun: saved



Thanks, Walkers!



Then everyone started to get that Friday Night Fever



You know what I mean



GTWYC!



Or pace yourself …



Yes, a little pacing never hurt anyone



See. Nothin' wrong with a sensible sip



Jamie gets into the super soakers



Ready!



The Clint Walkers become early victims



Not that anyone minded, hot as balls as it was



Dan Lu, full tube



It got serious fast



Matt B, showing damage



Nobody could mess with Cody though



At least as long as these guys could remember they were on his team!



Eventually the water ran out



And fools started putting other liquids in those things



Yep, pretty incredible KW Day. But the blazing hot skate session, drum line, free pizza, T-Shirts and water balloon fight was only the beginning …



That's right – because providing the evening's entertainment was a free show by hip-hop sensation G-Herbo! Tyson was flipping out, so I suspect many of you would have been as well!



The Diamond Ballroom was air conditioned and looking great after a hard day at the park



The Wall of Fame!



What I wouldn't do to have been at that Buck Owens/ Wanda Jackson gig …



I'm sure we all feel like that from time to time. Nah, hip-hop runs OKC and these kids were ready!



Hip-hop juice



Secret Birdhouse video clips. Don't ask!



Definitely good vibes



The flow team made it out too!



Hard



No prompting required



Just mad affectionate I guess



Fans young ...



And young at heart came out



Local legends included



Damn!



Friend of Clint's



Nice to meet you!



Ok, almost time



Wait! Is this it?



Oh yes. It is time!



G Herbo bounded out



Though briefly feigning pessimism as to whether the hip-hop fans of OKC could handle the intensity of his performance ...



Complete with authentic looks of doubt ..



The crowd quickly proved that they were indeed 'ready for this'



And soon it was on



Attacking the mic!



The place exploded!











I don't have a lot of particularly good hip-hop adjectives, but everyone seemed to be having a really good time – singing along and freaking out



Ladies up front



As further evidence of my unsuitability to report on hip-hop and photograph live music in general …



You will notice that THIS is the only portion of this photograph which is actually in focus



But back to Herb



Totally killed it



By the end of the night he'd definitely won over a few new fans as well



Tyson and G Herbo – from one rising star to another!



From there it got way drunkier



Exhibit A: nobody in focus in this one



Frank's sobriety was the only thing that saved us



You can imagine where it went from here. Thanks Oklahoma City, the city of Moore, OK, G Herbo, the Walker family, Mat Hoffman and especially all the skaters of OKC and beyond who made this such an exciting, fun and unique day. See you all next year!