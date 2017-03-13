The SOTY Down Unda crew fires it up, only to get stymied by a human skatestopper. Ishod skids big and Kwalks snags the cover.



Quick check in at our luxury digs



Yes, it was lit, how nice of you to notice



Haha



Bros from different mo's – Zion and The Phelper



The official gear of SOTY Down Unda



Lovell out front. Part animal, part machine



Wanna talk injuries? Hard to out get-hurt the Phelper



Dog?



Easing into it over at Shakey's, as is the custom.



Choi!



Louie looks good with that pint in his hand, right?



Cheetah-print kinda day



Skankie, drama at the bar



'It's like a pot pie, but better …'



Oh yeah, there she is!



They let you take your beer out front in Australia



Yep, I'ma shoot everything



Jake and Nak



Chima!



Here we go…



Cody Green – happier'n a pig in shit,



Zion's ready to skate



Whaaa?



Too many friends. Time to move on before we get stuck



Matt B, rookie Vans T.M., taking the wheel on the wrong side. Scary shit



The kids were ready for us





Ahhh, the 'Loo



Slide off that jet lag.



A lil' flip out don't hurt either. Jeezus.



Salk-less!



Study hard kids



JD with those bangin' ass flips he's famous for



Next one



Jacko rolls through with a tight inside Sal



Gettin' Choccy!



Thar she blows



Boom!



Kyle always has time for the kids, 'cause he was one of 'em just a couple years ago



Save that shit!



Speaking of goodwill ambassadors…



Looks like Jacko wants a photo too.



Zion mashes it out on the mini.



All terrain, this guy. More on that later



And then Donnelly punches out the closer. As usual



Around the bend: this thing



Locals mostly



Suicide Towers. Not exactly a lil' guy



Heavy duty



Ishod breaks the ice, back board style



The locals started talking shit almost immediately.



Wow!



Zion dives for the pinch.



Solid skidding unrivaled



Just fearless



One micron off



And then the next thing you know…



Well, that's one way to skatestop it



No amount of chit chat would get him uncrammed



Somehow the Phelper eventually talked him off the pole



Just in time



There it is!



Total pandemonium



Even the dude wanted in on it



Won over by stoke!



Ecstatic



Yeah?



Oh yeah!



Minutes later, down the road



This other thing



The SOTY gets straight to it

Flying past the sidewalk.



Hanging it out! At this moment the locals started screaming threats



Throughout it all, Kyle kept charging



Eventually they came out and sprayed Cody down with a hose (not shown)



But the damage was done. 'That's why YOU'RE the SOTY, kid…'



Cover in the first 45 minutes of the trip? NBD, right? Next spot