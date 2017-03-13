Burnout: Pinch vs Wedge
The SOTY Down Unda crew fires it up, only to get stymied by a human skatestopper. Ishod skids big and Kwalks snags the cover.
Quick check in at our luxury digs
Yes, it was lit, how nice of you to notice
Haha
Bros from different mo's – Zion and The Phelper
The official gear of SOTY Down Unda
Lovell out front. Part animal, part machine
Wanna talk injuries? Hard to out get-hurt the Phelper
Dog?
Easing into it over at Shakey's, as is the custom.
Choi!
Louie looks good with that pint in his hand, right?
Cheetah-print kinda day
Skankie, drama at the bar
'It's like a pot pie, but better …'
Oh yeah, there she is!
They let you take your beer out front in Australia
Yep, I'ma shoot everything
Jake and Nak
Chima!
Here we go…
Cody Green – happier'n a pig in shit,
Zion's ready to skate
Whaaa?
Too many friends. Time to move on before we get stuck
Matt B, rookie Vans T.M., taking the wheel on the wrong side. Scary shit
The kids were ready for us
Ahhh, the 'Loo
Slide off that jet lag.
A lil' flip out don't hurt either. Jeezus.
Salk-less!
Study hard kids
JD with those bangin' ass flips he's famous for
Next one
Jacko rolls through with a tight inside Sal
Gettin' Choccy!
Thar she blows
Boom!
Kyle always has time for the kids, 'cause he was one of 'em just a couple years ago
Save that shit!
Speaking of goodwill ambassadors…
Looks like Jacko wants a photo too.
Zion mashes it out on the mini.
All terrain, this guy. More on that later
And then Donnelly punches out the closer. As usual
Around the bend: this thing
Locals mostly
Suicide Towers. Not exactly a lil' guy
Heavy duty
Ishod breaks the ice, back board style
The locals started talking shit almost immediately.
Wow!
Zion dives for the pinch.
Solid skidding unrivaled
Just fearless
One micron off
And then the next thing you know…
Well, that's one way to skatestop it
No amount of chit chat would get him uncrammed
Somehow the Phelper eventually talked him off the pole
Just in time
There it is!
Total pandemonium
Even the dude wanted in on it
Won over by stoke!
Ecstatic
Yeah?
Oh yeah!
Minutes later, down the road
This other thing
The SOTY gets straight to it
Flying past the sidewalk.
Hanging it out! At this moment the locals started screaming threats
Throughout it all, Kyle kept charging
Eventually they came out and sprayed Cody down with a hose (not shown)
But the damage was done. 'That's why YOU'RE the SOTY, kid…'
Cover in the first 45 minutes of the trip? NBD, right? Next spot
-
3/13/2017
Burnout: Pinch vs WedgeThe SOTY Down Unda crew fires it up, only to get stymied by a human skatestopper. Ishod skids big and Kwalks snags the cover.
-
3/13/2017
Burnout: A Little VertLegends, tykes and lurkers alike – who doesn't love an '80s sized vert ramp?
-
3/13/2017
Burnout: No Way!Vans' surprise end-of-the-year video "No Other Way" starring Kyle Walker, Elijah Berle and the rest of the Waffle Squad premiered at Black Hollywood Wednesday – the perfect Turkey Day pre-party.
-
3/13/2017
Burnout: No Bucks GivenChief and the boys premiered the latest installment of their popular No Cash Value series, this one starring Dane, Brockman and Windsor.
-
3/13/2017
Burnout: Hot Doggin'Elliot Sloan had a vert jam at his house in Vista because, as you know, Vista still rips.
-
3/13/2017
Burnout: BeantownLast stop for the Vans demo demolishers and Chima, Matt B, Dan Lu and the boys go out with a bang!
-
3/13/2017
Burnout: JoiseyThe Vans wrecking crew gets rad in the land of Groholski.
-
3/13/2017
Burnout: Roll for Rob 3Friends of New England skater Rob Pontes held a massive skate jam/ benefit in Providence, RI sunday to raise cash for his fight with ALS.
-
3/13/2017
Burnout: Brotherly LoveThe Waffle Squad hits Philly for a little hang time and some demo gold.
-
3/13/2017
Burnout: Cleveland ReunionFriends and family reunite to watch the Vans crew shred Cleveland a new Trumphole.