Bust or Bail "Trouble at the Double" Photos

Photos by: Michael Burnett, Joe Hammeke, Ritt Pong, Arto Saari and Justin Crawford

The original and greatest raw street contest roared back to life at an undisclosed California kinker last weekend. From Mark Suciu to Jamie Foy and every rail ripper in between, this was one for the history books. And Alex Midler… you’re nuts!Thar she blowsBublitz and Gaskill on bagelJason popped those knobs easy as pie. He’s, how you say? The best!Plenty of clearance on this thingThis was going to come in very handy laterWhoo boy! Dakota made itJust a couple of legends – Arto, fresh from da North Shore and Axel of Crushing fameHSP team meeting. None betterMedia crew, best in the bizAnd then, the artworkThere we go!Cole on wristbands. Explain it to little NickyVans crew made it. You know Frank likes a bankThrasher Dan and Carlos ROpposites attract! Mark Suciu and GabbersMasterlensmen overload – Allan and SaariTV and GR, ready AFFive point six? It’s five point six, right?Victor Aceves, damn glad to meet you!The early-bird line up. Willms, Ducky, Townley …Gartland, Boyle, Olson, Dern…And don’t forget Arunski!Midler, Blake and the good fools …Giovanni Vianna, homie …Alex, CJ, Kodi and AlexYou get the ideaHeavy …Morf and Ty. Wow!We almost ready?Crowd, ready?Masterlensmen?Got your flash on?Fig’s ready? Ok then …Time to pull the ladder‘Oh say can you see ….’Neck called for 18 seconds of silence for Jake, P-Stone, Monk and the boys and then it was go time. Fig fires it up!Franky and Suciu, full GTWYC modeAxel strikes early with the crooks popDuck with the grind to firecrackerNote: actual roll awayBig Blake, frontside flip all the way from VeniceAnd Giovanni with the first sack!Wouldn’t be a B or B without oneLil’ Nicky scurries beneath Fig’s 50It was THAT intenseMark braves the boardyThen Midler dives onto what would be the first of literally hundreds of sacksBarley!!!Oh hey, DrewZion rides it off the kinkHe’s not riding those plastics for nothingBoardslide to hurricane by Townley. Wow!More of thisTotally unfazedSuciu, lippyFull tiltHis intensity was palpablePalped AF, actuallyHella palpThere it is!Alex starts riding the back lip through the flatMeanwhile, Dakota unlocks the killer comboYeah, Kodi Boi!Heyyyy!Got BB Foy sparkedAxel, half-Cabbin’He seemed not to mind at allNope, just fineNot a fan of the square bar, Foy went for it anywaySpit out!Ha.WhoooGartland has such amazing kink controlToo easySmooth asOh shit, Milton’s here ….Alex Willms, switchEveryone cheering for everyoneGary running amok with those billsMust’ve clocked 30 miles in that tiny chunk of concreteOh shit, switch!Second try for AlexisThe pay outGabbers was on a nosegrind benderFull commitHead off the pavement!You ok?Willms, nollie attackArms forward like Duane2019 Scrambler Giovanni Vianna, Cab front crooks fakieI know, right?!Then Midler started in on itLook at the tweak on that thingLooking good …Our guy Adam Arunski, so close to the flash n rollWhen disaster struck!Brutal brain-stem bounceThen he flipped over and dragged his face across the groundMedics on site, thank goshFakie 50?!Oh, FoyHe’s too goodThe kink claims another victimHenry, classic crackUghHow’s it feel?HahaLike goddamn Barishnykov on that thingNever frustratedAll eyes‘If I don’t sack it, I think I got it …’Oh dearYes?NoClive got the 5-0And this dude slayed a wicked tréMark battled for the switch flip. So sickThen Zion powered through the whole thing, straight as an arrowTotal balancing act‘He’s very good …’The Townley boardslide to finger flip very well could’ve been a closer on a normal daySkate scientists will be studying it for years to comeIncredibleOh shit, late arrival Alec MajerusCarlos, SSFSBSAnd Majerus with a major nosegrindPandemonium part 1Cash in handEveryone’s a winnerEasy moneyClive in the crushUp close with Franky VWillms snapped it!Duck starts in on the circus tricks – ollie up stall to 50-50Then it was really down to one manYüng AlexSack after sack, we couldn’t believe what we were seeingAn example …It got kind of concerning after awhileI mean, how much sacking can the human groin take?The crowd had his back though. Big timeEveryone praying for the makeHe’d get in so perfectThen end up in this positionYou wanna keep going?Oh yeahIt was insaneDumbfounded that a man could try so hard and take that many slams and get that close without a makeOne. More. Try …I mean, what’s the worst that could happen?Like a bomb went offUn-fucking-believableConsumed by the crowdBoneless Zine approved!It meant a lot to have back lip pioneer Arto Saari on handA real passing-the-torch momentWait? There’s money?Oh yeah!Couldn’t stop smilingZion’s dad Mustafa brought the positive vibes all daySo it that it? What? There’s more?‘Hey, what are my parents doing here?’Little pro surprise for the DelfinosFabi didn’t think it was for her too at firstYou better believe it!The bestLike having your birthday on ChristmasWhat an amazing day. Huge thanks to all our friends. Thanks Volcom and Jerome and Jason and everyone who made it happen. And thanks to everyone who ripped. And big love to the DelfinosWhat a time to be alive!