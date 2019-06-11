Bust or Bail "Trouble at the Double" Photos

Thrasher Magazine

The original and greatest raw street contest roared back to life at an undisclosed California kinker last weekend. From Mark Suciu to Jamie Foy and every rail ripper in between, this was one for the history books. And Alex Midler… you’re nuts!

Photos by: Michael Burnett, Joe Hammeke, Ritt Pong, Arto Saari and Justin Crawford

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 001 750pxThar she blows

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 002 750pxBublitz and Gaskill on bagel

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 003 750pxJason popped those knobs easy as pie. He’s, how you say? The best!

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 004 750pxPlenty of clearance on this thing

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 005 750pxThis was going to come in very handy later

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 006 750pxWhoo boy! Dakota made it

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 007 750pxJust a couple of legends – Arto, fresh from da North Shore and Axel of Crushing fame

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 008 750pxHSP team meeting. None better

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 009 750pxMedia crew, best in the biz

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 010 750pxAnd then, the artwork

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 011 750pxThere we go!

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 012 750pxCole on wristbands. Explain it to little Nicky

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 013 750pxVans crew made it. You know Frank likes a bank

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 014 750pxThrasher Dan and Carlos R

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 015 750pxOpposites attract! Mark Suciu and Gabbers

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 016 750pxMasterlensmen overload – Allan and Saari

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 017 750pxTV and GR, ready AF

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 018 750pxFive point six? It’s five point six, right?

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 019 750pxVictor Aceves, damn glad to meet you!

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 020 750pxThe early-bird line up. Willms, Ducky, Townley …

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 021 750pxGartland, Boyle, Olson, Dern…

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 022 750pxAnd don’t forget Arunski!

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 023 750pxMidler, Blake and the good fools …

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 024 750pxGiovanni Vianna, homie …

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 025 750pxAlex, CJ, Kodi and Alex

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 026 750pxYou get the idea

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 027 750pxHeavy …

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 028 750pxMorf and Ty. Wow!

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 029 750pxWe almost ready?

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 030 750pxCrowd, ready?

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 031 750pxMasterlensmen?

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 032 750pxGot your flash on?

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 033 750pxFig’s ready? Ok then …

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 034 750pxTime to pull the ladder

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 035 750px‘Oh say can you see ….’

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 036 750pxNeck called for 18 seconds of silence for Jake, P-Stone, Monk and the boys and then it was go time. Fig fires it up!

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 037 750pxFranky and Suciu, full GTWYC mode

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 038 750pxAxel strikes early with the crooks pop

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 039 750pxDuck with the grind to firecracker

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 040 750pxNote: actual roll away

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 041 750pxBig Blake, frontside flip all the way from Venice

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 042 750pxAnd Giovanni with the first sack!

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 043 750pxWouldn’t be a B or B without one

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 044 750pxLil’ Nicky scurries beneath Fig’s 50

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 045 750pxIt was THAT intense

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 046 750pxMark braves the boardy

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 047 750pxThen Midler dives onto what would be the first of literally hundreds of sacks

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 048 750pxBarley!!!

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 049 750pxOh hey, Drew

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 050 750pxZion rides it off the kink

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 051 750pxHe’s not riding those plastics for nothing

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 052 750pxBoardslide to hurricane by Townley. Wow!

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 053 750pxMore of this

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 054 750pxTotally unfazed

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 055 750pxSuciu, lippy

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 056 750pxFull tilt

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 057 750pxHis intensity was palpable

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 058 750pxPalped AF, actually

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 059 750pxHella palp

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 060 750pxThere it is!

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 061 750pxAlex starts riding the back lip through the flat

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 062 750pxMeanwhile, Dakota unlocks the killer combo

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 063 750px 2xYeah, Kodi Boi!

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 064 750pxHeyyyy!

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 065 750pxGot BB Foy sparked

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 066 750pxAxel, half-Cabbin’

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 067 750pxHe seemed not to mind at all

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 068 750px
Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 069 750px
Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 070 750px
Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 071 750pxNope, just fine

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 072 750pxNot a fan of the square bar, Foy went for it anyway

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 073 750pxSpit out!

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 074 750pxHa.

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 075 750pxWhooo

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 076 750pxGartland has such amazing kink control

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 077 750pxToo easy

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 078 750pxSmooth as

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 079 750pxOh shit, Milton’s here ….

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 080 750pxAlex Willms, switch

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 081 750pxEveryone cheering for everyone

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 082 750pxGary running amok with those bills

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 083 750pxMust’ve clocked 30 miles in that tiny chunk of concrete

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 084 750pxOh shit, switch!

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 085 750pxSecond try for Alexis

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 086 750pxThe pay out

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 087 750pxGabbers was on a nosegrind bender

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 088 750pxFull commit

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 089 750pxHead off the pavement!

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 090 750pxYou ok?

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 091 750pxWillms, nollie attack

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 092 750pxArms forward like Duane

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 093 750px2019 Scrambler Giovanni Vianna, Cab front crooks fakie

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 094 750pxI know, right?!

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 095 750pxThen Midler started in on it

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 096 750pxLook at the tweak on that thing

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 097 750pxLooking good …

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 098 750pxOur guy Adam Arunski, so close to the flash n roll

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 099 750pxWhen disaster struck!

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 100 750pxBrutal brain-stem bounce

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 101 750pxThen he flipped over and dragged his face across the ground

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 102 750pxMedics on site, thank gosh

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 103 750pxFakie 50?!

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 104 750pxOh, Foy

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 105 750pxHe’s too good

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 106 750pxThe kink claims another victim

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 107 750pxHenry, classic crack

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 108 750pxUgh

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 109 750pxHow’s it feel?

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 110 750pxHaha

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 111 750pxLike goddamn Barishnykov on that thing

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 112 750pxNever frustrated

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 113 750pxAll eyes

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 114 750px‘If I don’t sack it, I think I got it …’

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 115 750pxOh dear

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 116 750pxYes?

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 117 750pxNo

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 118 750pxClive got the 5-0

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 119 750pxAnd this dude slayed a wicked tré

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 120 750pxMark battled for the switch flip. So sick

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 121 750pxThen Zion powered through the whole thing, straight as an arrow

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 122 750pxTotal balancing act

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 123 750px‘He’s very good …’

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 124 750pxThe Townley boardslide to finger flip very well could’ve been a closer on a normal day

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 125 750pxSkate scientists will be studying it for years to come

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 126 750pxIncredible

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 127 750pxOh shit, late arrival Alec Majerus

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 128 750pxCarlos, SSFSBS

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 129 750pxAnd Majerus with a major nosegrind

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 130 750pxPandemonium part 1

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 131 750pxCash in hand

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 132 750pxEveryone’s a winner

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 133 750pxEasy money

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 134 750pxClive in the crush

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 135 750pxUp close with Franky V

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 136 750pxWillms snapped it!

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 137 750pxDuck starts in on the circus tricks – ollie up stall to 50-50

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 138 750pxThen it was really down to one man

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 139 750pxYüng Alex

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 140 750pxSack after sack, we couldn’t believe what we were seeing

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 141 750pxAn example …

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 142 750px
Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 143 750px
Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 144 750px
Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 145 750px
Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 146 750px
Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 147 750px
Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 148 750px
Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 149 750px
Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 150 750pxIt got kind of concerning after awhile

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 151 750pxI mean, how much sacking can the human groin take?

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 152 750pxThe crowd had his back though. Big time

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 153 750pxEveryone praying for the make

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 154 750pxHe’d get in so perfect

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 155 750pxThen end up in this position

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 156 750pxYou wanna keep going?

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 157 750pxOh yeah

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 158 750pxIt was insane

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 159 750pxDumbfounded that a man could try so hard and take that many slams and get that close without a make

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 160 750pxOne. More. Try …

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 161 750pxI mean, what’s the worst that could happen?

Bust Or Bail Alex

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 162 750pxLike a bomb went off

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 163 750pxUn-fucking-believable

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 164 750pxConsumed by the crowd

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 165 750px
Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 166 750px
Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 167 750px
Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 168 750px
Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 169 750px
Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 170 750pxBoneless Zine approved!

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 171 750pxIt meant a lot to have back lip pioneer Arto Saari on hand

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 172 750pxA real passing-the-torch moment

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 173 750pxWait? There’s money?

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 174 750pxOh yeah!

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 175 750pxCouldn’t stop smiling

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 176 750pxZion’s dad Mustafa brought the positive vibes all day

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 177 750pxSo it that it? What? There’s more?

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 178 750px‘Hey, what are my parents doing here?’

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 179 750pxLittle pro surprise for the Delfinos

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 180 750pxFabi didn’t think it was for her too at first

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 181 750pxYou better believe it!

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 182 750pxThe best

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 183 750pxLike having your birthday on Christmas

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 184 750pWhat an amazing day. Huge thanks to all our friends. Thanks Volcom and Jerome and Jason and everyone who made it happen. And thanks to everyone who ripped. And big love to the Delfinos

Bust or Bail Trouble at the Double 185 750pxWhat a time to be alive!
