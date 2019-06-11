Bust or Bail "Trouble at the Double" Photos
The original and greatest raw street contest roared back to life at an undisclosed California kinker last weekend. From Mark Suciu to Jamie Foy and every rail ripper in between, this was one for the history books. And Alex Midler… you’re nuts!
Photos by: Michael Burnett, Joe Hammeke, Ritt Pong, Arto Saari and Justin Crawford
Thar she blows
Bublitz and Gaskill on bagel
Jason popped those knobs easy as pie. He’s, how you say? The best!
Plenty of clearance on this thing
This was going to come in very handy later
Whoo boy! Dakota made it
Just a couple of legends – Arto, fresh from da North Shore and Axel of Crushing fame
HSP team meeting. None better
Media crew, best in the biz
And then, the artwork
There we go!
Cole on wristbands. Explain it to little Nicky
Vans crew made it. You know Frank likes a bank
Thrasher Dan and Carlos R
Opposites attract! Mark Suciu and Gabbers
Masterlensmen overload – Allan and Saari
TV and GR, ready AF
Five point six? It’s five point six, right?
Victor Aceves, damn glad to meet you!
The early-bird line up. Willms, Ducky, Townley …
Gartland, Boyle, Olson, Dern…
And don’t forget Arunski!
Midler, Blake and the good fools …
Giovanni Vianna, homie …
Alex, CJ, Kodi and Alex
You get the idea
Heavy …
Morf and Ty. Wow!
We almost ready?
Crowd, ready?
Masterlensmen?
Got your flash on?
Fig’s ready? Ok then …
Time to pull the ladder
‘Oh say can you see ….’
Neck called for 18 seconds of silence for Jake, P-Stone, Monk and the boys and then it was go time. Fig fires it up!
Franky and Suciu, full GTWYC mode
Axel strikes early with the crooks pop
Duck with the grind to firecracker
Note: actual roll away
Big Blake, frontside flip all the way from Venice
And Giovanni with the first sack!
Wouldn’t be a B or B without one
Lil’ Nicky scurries beneath Fig’s 50
It was THAT intense
Mark braves the boardy
Then Midler dives onto what would be the first of literally hundreds of sacks
Barley!!!
Oh hey, Drew
Zion rides it off the kink
He’s not riding those plastics for nothing
Boardslide to hurricane by Townley. Wow!
More of this
Totally unfazed
Suciu, lippy
Full tilt
His intensity was palpable
Palped AF, actually
Hella palp
There it is!
Alex starts riding the back lip through the flat
Meanwhile, Dakota unlocks the killer combo
Yeah, Kodi Boi!
Heyyyy!
Got BB Foy sparked
Axel, half-Cabbin’
He seemed not to mind at all
Nope, just fine
Not a fan of the square bar, Foy went for it anyway
Spit out!
Ha.
Whooo
Gartland has such amazing kink control
Too easy
Smooth as
Oh shit, Milton’s here ….
Alex Willms, switch
Everyone cheering for everyone
Gary running amok with those bills
Must’ve clocked 30 miles in that tiny chunk of concrete
Oh shit, switch!
Second try for Alexis
The pay out
Gabbers was on a nosegrind bender
Full commit
Head off the pavement!
You ok?
Willms, nollie attack
Arms forward like Duane
2019 Scrambler Giovanni Vianna, Cab front crooks fakie
I know, right?!
Then Midler started in on it
Look at the tweak on that thing
Looking good …
Our guy Adam Arunski, so close to the flash n roll
When disaster struck!
Brutal brain-stem bounce
Then he flipped over and dragged his face across the ground
Medics on site, thank gosh
Fakie 50?!
Oh, Foy
He’s too good
The kink claims another victim
Henry, classic crack
Ugh
How’s it feel?
Haha
Like goddamn Barishnykov on that thing
Never frustrated
All eyes
‘If I don’t sack it, I think I got it …’
Oh dear
Yes?
No
Clive got the 5-0
And this dude slayed a wicked tré
Mark battled for the switch flip. So sick
Then Zion powered through the whole thing, straight as an arrow
Total balancing act
‘He’s very good …’
The Townley boardslide to finger flip very well could’ve been a closer on a normal day
Skate scientists will be studying it for years to come
Incredible
Oh shit, late arrival Alec Majerus
Carlos, SSFSBS
And Majerus with a major nosegrind
Pandemonium part 1
Cash in hand
Everyone’s a winner
Easy money
Clive in the crush
Up close with Franky V
Willms snapped it!
Duck starts in on the circus tricks – ollie up stall to 50-50
Then it was really down to one man
Yüng Alex
Sack after sack, we couldn’t believe what we were seeing
An example …
It got kind of concerning after awhile
I mean, how much sacking can the human groin take?
The crowd had his back though. Big time
Everyone praying for the make
He’d get in so perfect
Then end up in this position
You wanna keep going?
Oh yeah
It was insane
Dumbfounded that a man could try so hard and take that many slams and get that close without a make
One. More. Try …
I mean, what’s the worst that could happen?
Like a bomb went off
Un-fucking-believable
Consumed by the crowd
Boneless Zine approved!
It meant a lot to have back lip pioneer Arto Saari on hand
A real passing-the-torch moment
Wait? There’s money?
Oh yeah!
Couldn’t stop smiling
Zion’s dad Mustafa brought the positive vibes all day
So it that it? What? There’s more?
‘Hey, what are my parents doing here?’
Little pro surprise for the Delfinos
Fabi didn’t think it was for her too at first
You better believe it!
The best
Like having your birthday on Christmas
What an amazing day. Huge thanks to all our friends. Thanks Volcom and Jerome and Jason and everyone who made it happen. And thanks to everyone who ripped. And big love to the Delfinos
What a time to be alive!
