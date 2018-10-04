By The Numbers: Nyjah’s "‘Til Death" Part
4/10/2018
Photo: Rhino / Illustrations by Michael Sieben
Nyjah Huston's "’Til Death" part is without a doubt one of the most insane straight-to-web video parts to debut in the past few years. But is it the best? With an endless supply of new parts and psychotic clips streaming to our phones and pads daily, we need to set up some serious standards for evaluating whether a Foy part with pedestrian BGPs is better than a Nyjah part with a baby witnessing a nollie 50-50 on a double kinker. Let’s crunch some numbers! —Ted Schmitz
Do you question our "By The Numbers" accuracy?! Watch Nyjah's mind-melting part again and you can do the math.
3/09/2018
Nyjah Behind the AdYou've seen the ad. Nyjah talks through it.
3/01/2018
Magnified: Nyjah HustonSnapping a fakie ollie into something this big is bonafide danger, so we rewarded Nyjah’s valor with an appearance on the cover.
2/28/2018
Nyjah Huston InterviewYou've had your eyeballs scorched by the video, now find out what makes Nyjah Huston really tick. Techno, tears, legal troubles and no complys – all is revealed, along with his gnarliest photos yet. As seen in our March 2018 issue.
2/27/2018
Nyjah Huston's "'Til Death" PartHis name sparks debate, but Nyjah's staggering contribution to skateboarding is flat-out undeniable. This video part is otherworldly and nearly impossible to comprehend. Take a seat, press play, and prepare to be blown away.
2/26/2018
Burnout: Jah's JamWhat do you get the skateboarding millionaire who has everything? How about his own shoe?! Nike celebrated Nyjah’s new kicks with a good ol’ fashioned skate jam at his private park. Now when’s that video coming out?