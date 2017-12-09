Dime Glory Challenge 2017 Photos

Only Bryan knows what lies behind the Dime Glory Challenge gates. Imagine 50 of the world's top skaters pitted against themselves for the glory of the challenge. Volcanic eruptions, cascading confetti and the magic of Joe Valdez will melt your minds! With over a million Canadian dollars on the line, The Dime Glory Challenge may just be the most eccentric contest of all time! —Ewan Bowman



Photos: Dan Mathieu, Mike Blabac, Nathan Ethier-Myette, Ryan Lebel



Saturday morning, the squad gathers in front of the hotel. Solid lineup so far



Good luck, Tiago!



Morning, Jamal





Everyone, get in the bus



The anxiety kicks in. These guys are here to win







Canadian legends, Rick Howard and Rob "Sluggo" Boyce



Brazil vs. Canada



First, pick your speed shades



Choose wisely



Great fit!



Hell yeah, Rob



Perfect!



It’s about to get real



Doors opening



The floodgates open





Full house



First on the course, Danny Way!



Sup, Forrest?



Donta Fucking Hill



Velocity icon, Jake Johnson



Last year’s MVP, LEEEEEEEE YANKOUUUUUUUUU!!!!!



And last but not least…



…ROB…



…SLUGGO…



…BOYYYYYYYYYYYCE!



RED. FUCKING. DRAGONS!



Speed shades for everyone!





You get speed shades! You get speed shades!



EVERYBODY GETS SPEED SHADES!



Everybody



We need more speed!



The roll-in unfolds



It’s on



Holy shit it’s fast



Evan, kickflip



Wes, frontside flip



Not a make



Donta, backside bigspin (bolts)



Antoine Asselin, varial flip



Joey Larock, warp speed 360 flip



Alexis ski-stance from the roll-in



Zered with the ultimate switch flip



Next up: Gangster Challenge: Dime imported Wade DesArmo’s switch pop shove couch from Vancouver



Yuri, 360 flip



Post-couch crouch



Tyshawn, half Cab flip



Buttaz



Tiago, nollie pop shove



Antoine, frontside heelflip



Volcano Challenge



Bryan proceeds with care. Safety first



Kalis feeling the heat



Fire it up



Coming down



Étienne Gagné, kickflip



Tiago, kickflip





Karsten Kleppan, kickflip





Ryan Decenzo, kickflip



Yuri, world’s longest kickflip



Yuri: 1, Xenu: 0



And now, the main event



From Brazil, 300 pounds of pure steel, Tiago Lemos



Two-time World Champion of Skateboarding, from Canada, Wade DesArmo









Tiago wins, Tiago starts



Wade, switch flip



Pop



Wade wins!



Threepeat



Gladiator Challenge





Up here, you have no friends



Donta takes down Sluggo



Chachi ain’t scared



Valdez Challenge



He’s here!



The man, the myth, the legend: Joe Valdez



Valdez expert, Aaron Herrington



Joey Larock goes the distance



Damn



Josh Wilson



Clean roll away



Tyshawn’s got it



Joe summons a rail to make it more Valdez



Conjuring



You’re a savage for this one, Joe



Extremely dangerous



Josh Wilson with the make



Mystery Challenge: First guy to triple flip



Boom! JS Lapierre!



Montreal!



TRIPLE!



FUCKING!



KICKFLIP!!!!!!



Race Challenge





Nobody is safe









JS is unstoppable



Speed Challenge winners: Karsten Kleppan and Zered Bassett



Gangster Challenge winner: Adrian Del Campo



Volcano Challenge winners: Ryan Decenzo and Yuri Facchini



World Champion of Skateboarding, Wade DesArmo



Valdez Challenge winners: Josh Wilson and Tyshawn Jones



Mystery Challenge and Race Challenge winner: JS Lapierre



Valdez Pick: Alexis Lacroix



MVPs: Yuri Facchini and Tyshawn Jones



Shout out to everyone. See you next year!