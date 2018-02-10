Element’s “Peace” Video Premiere
Finally, someone made a legit video again! In a world full of individual parts, it’s rad to watch a full-length video that has a family/team vibe to it. With some help from an insanely talented skate team, Jon Miner nailed it again! Nobody has a subpar part in this thing. In my humble opinion, this is the best video offering Element has dropped to date. Check out some photos from the premiere last Friday night at the Montalban Theater in Hollywood and then get yourself a copy (or download) of this vid ASAP! Enjoy.
By: David Broach
The crowd were crowded outside the theater
Jake Anderson getting ready for #DateNight
And of course these dudes were there—David Reyes, Julian Davidson and Cameron Furlong
Serious-faced Julian sending pins to the friends
Superstars like Cole Mathews don’t like their photo taken
Diggler charming it up for the free-beer tickets.
Snuck up on Ewan and Chris.
VIPs VIPing
Danny Montoya and Felipe Gustavo.
The only man that can follow Greyson Fletcher with a fish eye—Chris Gregson
All hugs with Ethan and Mason
Nuggies and headlocks for all
Dedicated Lensman Ben Karpinski, also on the blog hunt that night
Brownie knows how to party
Holly Shit! Burt Reynolds!
Three of my favorites: Nuge’s mustache, Nuge and Jade.
These crazy guys
T Funk
The 9ers getting to the bottom of it
Tulsa is way better than Oklahoma City
Cheers
Slasher says...
No photo, no photo, no photos!
Nassim's dad showed up
Dylan and Cierra
Oh, hey, Nick!
The Garcia family
The bar was #lit
Nassim's beard charging to the bar
Catalina fuckin' wine mixer.
Love these dudes! Ryan and Evan, killing it
Evan, 'bout to party
Big trouble for Wes Kremer?
Nope, all good
Mine-man doin' rad dad stuff
Sorry, guys, auto focus knows who the coolest people in the photo are. Right Miner?!
Wake up, Nick!
Dave Hoang
World class photographer, Mike “Crazy Eyes” O'meally
Dance off between Tim Tim and Cole
"You're dead"
Westgate had the coolest entourage by far
Not totally sure what's going on here, but I like it
The real superstar of the night—Mr. New Mex
Theater starting to fill up
Happy Kevin followed by a blurry Atiba and Dave Duncan
Well, well, well...
Nyjah pounds a Monster before getting on stage.
All smiles
Heavy line up on stage.
Start the show!
Legends with future Legends
Peace
Popcorn time
Meanwhile, out front—Matt Ward was keeping the crowd under control for the second showing
Mason’s striptease
and—Fin. FUCKING WOW! Wait, one more thing...
Nassim is pro!
Nice way to end it
And that's a wrap! Nice fucking work, Brandon! Thanks, Element, for a ripping night! Now go buy the video!
-
10/01/2018
Behind The Scenes Of Tony Hawk’s Lakai Proto CommercialTony Hawk is no stranger to acting, so once Lakai realized they needed a commercial to go with the release of his new shoe, The Proto, it was a no-brainer to get him in front of the lens.
-
9/24/2018
Dime Street Challenge 2018 VideoThe jump ramp is all about GLORY, especially when it’s launching you into a hill bomb. Dime took the challenge from the arena to the streets for the Day 2 festivities.
-
9/24/2018
Dime Street Challenge 2018 PhotosYou can just feel the speed and stoke oozing through these photos.
-
9/20/2018
Dime Glory Challenge 2018 VideoThis is NOT a contest. This is a collision of volcanic skateboarding energy that fuels Mach speed Smith grinds, stratospheric wallrides and skyscraper tail drops. Go for the GLORY or get bent.
-
9/20/2018
HUF x Spitfire Europe Tour VideoHuf and Spit joined forces to barnstorm Europe, dusting up demos and shredding street in the celebration of a sweet collaboration.