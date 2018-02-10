Thrasher Magazine

Menu
More

Element’s “Peace” Video Premiere

10/02/2018

Finally, someone made a legit video again! In a world full of individual parts, it’s rad to watch a full-length video that has a family/team vibe to it. With some help from an insanely talented skate team, Jon Miner nailed it again! Nobody has a subpar part in this thing. In my humble opinion, this is the best video offering Element has dropped to date. Check out some photos from the premiere last Friday night at the Montalban Theater in Hollywood and then get yourself a copy (or download) of this vid ASAP! Enjoy. 

By: David Broach

001 Element Broach PhotoThe crowd were crowded outside the theater

 

002 Element Broach Photo

Jake Anderson getting ready for #DateNight

 

003 Element Broach PhotoAnd of course these dudes were there—David Reyes, Julian Davidson and Cameron Furlong

 

004 Element Broach Photo

Serious-faced Julian sending pins to the friends

 

005 Element Broach Photo

Superstars like Cole Mathews don’t like their photo taken

 

006 Element Broach Photo

Diggler charming it up for the free-beer tickets.


007 Element Broach Photo

Snuck up on Ewan and Chris.


008 Element Broach Photo

VIPs VIPing


009 Element Broach Photo

Danny Montoya and Felipe Gustavo.


010 Element Broach Photo

The only man that can follow Greyson Fletcher with a fish eye—Chris Gregson


011 Element Broach Photo

All hugs with Ethan and Mason


012 Element Broach Photo

Nuggies and headlocks for all


013 Element Broach Photo

Dedicated Lensman Ben Karpinski, also on the blog hunt that night


014 Element Broach Photo

Brownie knows how to party


015 Element Broach Photo

Holly Shit! Burt Reynolds!

016 Element Broach Photo

Three of my favorites: Nuge’s mustache, Nuge and Jade.


017 Element Broach Photo

These crazy guys


018 Element Broach Photo

T Funk

019 Element Broach Photo

Deep thoughts with Kyle Walker

020 Element Broach Photo

The 9ers getting to the bottom of it


021 Element Broach PhotoCheers

022 Element Broach PhotoSlasher says...

023 Element Broach PhotoNo photo, no photo, no photos!

024 Element Broach Photo

Tulsa is way better than Oklahoma City

 

025 Element Broach PhotoNassim's dad showed up

026 Element Broach PhotoDylan and Cierra

 

027 Element Broach PhotoOh, hey, Nick!

028 Element Broach PhotoThe Garcia family

029 Element Broach PhotoThe bar was #lit

030 Element Broach PhotoNassim's beard charging to the bar

 

031 Element Broach Photo

Catalina fuckin' wine mixer.

032 Element Broach Photo

Love these dudes! Ryan and Evan, killing it

 

033 Element Broach Photo

Evan, 'bout to party

034 Element Broach Photo

Big trouble for Wes Kremer?

 

035 Element Broach Photo

Nope, all good

 

036 Element Broach Photo

Mine-man doin' rad dad stuff

 

037 Element Broach Photo

Sorry, guys, auto focus knows who the coolest people in the photo are. Right Miner?!

 

038 Element Broach Photo

Wake up, Nick!

 

039 Element Broach Photo

Dave Hoang

 

040 Element Broach Photo

World class photographer, Mike “Crazy Eyes” O'meally

 

041 Element Broach Photo

Dance off between Tim Tim and Cole

 

043 Element Broach Photo

 

044 Element Broach Photo

"You're dead"

 

045 Element Broach Photo

Westgate had the coolest entourage by far

 

046 Element Broach Photo

Not totally sure what's going on here, but I like it

 

047 Element Broach Photo

The real superstar of the night—Mr. New Mex

 

049 Element Broach Photo

Theater starting to fill up

050 Element Broach Photo

Happy Kevin followed by a blurry Atiba and Dave Duncan

051 Element Broach Photo

Well, well, well...

 

054 Element Broach Photo

Nyjah pounds a Monster before getting on stage.

056 Element Broach Photo

All smiles

057 Element Broach PhotoHeavy line up on stage.


058 Element Broach PhotoStart the show!

059 Element Broach Photo
060 Element Broach Photo

Legends with future Legends


061 Element Broach PhotoPeace


062 Element Broach Photo

Popcorn time

063 Element Broach PhotoMeanwhile, out front—Matt Ward was keeping the crowd under control for the second showing

064 Element Broach PhotoMason’s striptease


066 Element Broach Photoand—Fin. FUCKING WOW!  Wait, one more thing...

067 Element Broach PhotoNassim is pro!

070 Element Broach PhotoNice way to end it

073 Element Broach PhotoAnd that's a wrap! Nice fucking work, Brandon! Thanks, Element, for a ripping night! Now go buy the video!

  • 10/01/2018

    Behind The Scenes Of Tony Hawk’s Lakai Proto Commercial

    Behind The Scenes Of Tony Hawk’s Lakai Proto Commercial
    Tony Hawk is no stranger to acting, so once Lakai realized they needed a commercial to go with the release of his new shoe, The Proto, it was a no-brainer to get him in front of the lens.
  • 9/24/2018

    Dime Street Challenge 2018 Video

    Dime Street Challenge 2018 Video
    The jump ramp is all about GLORY, especially when it’s launching you into a hill bomb. Dime took the challenge from the arena to the streets for the Day 2 festivities.
  • 9/24/2018

    Dime Street Challenge 2018 Photos

    Dime Street Challenge 2018 Photos
    You can just feel the speed and stoke oozing through these photos.
  • 9/20/2018

    Dime Glory Challenge 2018 Video

    Dime Glory Challenge 2018 Video
    This is NOT a contest. This is a collision of volcanic skateboarding energy that fuels Mach speed Smith grinds, stratospheric wallrides and skyscraper tail drops. Go for the GLORY or get bent.
  • 9/20/2018

    HUF x Spitfire Europe Tour Video

    HUF x Spitfire Europe Tour Video
    Huf and Spit joined forces to barnstorm Europe, dusting up demos and shredding street in the celebration of a sweet collaboration.
© 1981–2018 High Speed Productions, Inc.