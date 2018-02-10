Element’s “Peace” Video Premiere

Finally, someone made a legit video again! In a world full of individual parts, it’s rad to watch a full-length video that has a family/team vibe to it. With some help from an insanely talented skate team, Jon Miner nailed it again! Nobody has a subpar part in this thing. In my humble opinion, this is the best video offering Element has dropped to date. Check out some photos from the premiere last Friday night at the Montalban Theater in Hollywood and then get yourself a copy (or download) of this vid ASAP! Enjoy.



By: David Broach



The crowd were crowded outside the theater

Jake Anderson getting ready for #DateNight

And of course these dudes were there—David Reyes, Julian Davidson and Cameron Furlong

Serious-faced Julian sending pins to the friends

Superstars like Cole Mathews don’t like their photo taken

Diggler charming it up for the free-beer tickets.





Snuck up on Ewan and Chris.





VIPs VIPing





Danny Montoya and Felipe Gustavo.





The only man that can follow Greyson Fletcher with a fish eye—Chris Gregson





All hugs with Ethan and Mason





Nuggies and headlocks for all





Dedicated Lensman Ben Karpinski, also on the blog hunt that night





Brownie knows how to party





Holly Shit! Burt Reynolds!

Three of my favorites: Nuge’s mustache, Nuge and Jade.





These crazy guys





T Funk





Deep thoughts with Kyle Walker

The 9ers getting to the bottom of it



Cheers



Slasher says...



No photo, no photo, no photos!





Tulsa is way better than Oklahoma City

Nassim's dad showed up



Dylan and Cierra

Oh, hey, Nick!



The Garcia family





The bar was #lit



Nassim's beard charging to the bar

Catalina fuckin' wine mixer.





Love these dudes! Ryan and Evan, killing it

Evan, 'bout to party





Big trouble for Wes Kremer?

Nope, all good

Mine-man doin' rad dad stuff

Sorry, guys, auto focus knows who the coolest people in the photo are. Right Miner?!

Wake up, Nick!

Dave Hoang

World class photographer, Mike “Crazy Eyes” O'meally

Dance off between Tim Tim and Cole

"You're dead"

Westgate had the coolest entourage by far

Not totally sure what's going on here, but I like it

The real superstar of the night—Mr. New Mex

Theater starting to fill up

Happy Kevin followed by a blurry Atiba and Dave Duncan





Well, well, well...





Nyjah pounds a Monster before getting on stage.

All smiles



Heavy line up on stage.



Start the show!







Legends with future Legends



Peace





Popcorn time



Meanwhile, out front—Matt Ward was keeping the crowd under control for the second showing



Mason’s striptease



and—Fin. FUCKING WOW! Wait, one more thing...



Nassim is pro!



Nice way to end it



And that's a wrap! Nice fucking work, Brandon! Thanks, Element, for a ripping night! Now go buy the video!