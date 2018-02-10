Thrasher Magazine

Digby Luxton's "Xen" Part

10/02/2018

This is like a family-style dinner where everybody gets some, but Digby Luxton is at the head of the table and he’s holding court! This XEN part is pure Zen, and the ender is so sick that funeral arrangements are currently being made.

