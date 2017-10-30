Halloween Hellride 2017 Photos

Diamond and Thrasher kicked off their 6th annual Halloween Hellride this year with a new contest formula, integrating a fresh street course mixed with the classic bowl-style jam for maximum chaos. With upped cash prizes and a best-costume contest, it was no wonder these dudes went in as hard as they did. —PapkeFriendly talks with the Phelper before the crowd rolls inLizzie decided to make it out this year. Chai tea in hand, of courseOur host for the evening, accompanied by a mystery guest killing it in an Eli Reed costumePretty straight forward that the Canadian comes as a hockey playerJason in the house. Now who could this be……of course it's just Franky, pictured here with boy scout DanHoping to see Ish take this costume to the streets asapPop up Nine Club show with funk master SOTY K-Walks himselfGreat to see that Andy Mac still rolls out to these thingsWhy so serious, Sebo?Zion going big during practice with the mask off'80s D-Vargs coming through with the style. Take notes on that back foot, kidsGoing straight to the backside air was the icing on the cakeDr. Webb taking a short beverage break before the contest creeps aroundVA coming through, claws and allAfro gang. Who wore it best?Patrick Ryan going full speed up and around the corner during practiceGold chains are make or breaks for a costumeDennis Rodman and inmate Walker enjoying some cold ones courtesy of PBRWouldn’t be Halloween if we didn’t have Stone Cold in the building. Gavin Denike loving every second with this oneDefinitely gonna be feeling it in the morningRye trying to get Stone Cold off of his lens with guest Tom PettyThe Money Team and the Blackouts. Not a bad combo for the night“How does this thing work again?”Not all too sure what Appleyard was going for but Aaron Brown does a hell of a job dressing as himselfWouldn’t be a party without the Florida boys. Note: Jamie Foy’s killer costume of himself. Real creative, kidIt sure is one hell of a drugWas real surprised to see two of these things floating around. Planned or coincidence?Hype before the contest pops off. Matching boards we’re not part of the costumeHold up. K-Walks crossingBreaking Bad inspired Cody Chapman, flicking in from the top ropesAll those hockey pads can't help with the flexibilityWho knew UPS guys could take it fakie? Box in hand, of courseA little cut on the elbow isn’t going to stop Mr. Hale from delivering the packageP-Hart getting all dressed up for this front crookFresh blood on the face, Tom takes it backside down the gapNow over to the bowl section: Patrick Ryan taking it to the wall no problemRemillard taking the classic 50-50 yank to new heights.Everyone was catching some air as the night went onBacking it up, this time to disasterMcClain coming off the hip in styleNever a bad time to drop the Canadian flyoutTempers were flaring once Franky Villani hijacked Decenzo’s board after snapping his own tailThere's that hockey temper we all love. Getz would be proudOnly left with trucks and a mask after the Red Dragon beat downJesus and judges alike deliberating on the final resultsMayweather doesn’t lose. Phelps hooking up Dashawn for best costumeMandatory selfie with best dressedEveryone started coming up on a little cashEven the UPS guy got some. Not a bad koozie eitherFranky was still hyped on third even though Decenzo left him boardlessBig Boy Foy coming in second with TJ Rogers in first!Not too bad of a come up for a night at a costume party. Not sure how this is going to convert to Canadian money, thoughNo a better way to close out the night than with chicks and fire. Unfortunately, we got shut down due to overcapacity shortly after. Thanks for the fun time, Diamond!