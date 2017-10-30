Thrasher Magazine

Halloween Hellride 2017 Photos

10/30/2017
Diamond and Thrasher kicked off their 6th annual Halloween Hellride this year with a new contest formula, integrating a fresh street course mixed with the classic bowl-style jam for maximum chaos. With upped cash prizes and a best-costume contest, it was no wonder these dudes went in as hard as they did. —Papke

1 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750px
2 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxFriendly talks with the Phelper before the crowd rolls in

3 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxLizzie decided to make it out this year. Chai tea in hand, of course

4 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxOur host for the evening, accompanied by a mystery guest killing it in an Eli Reed costume

5 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxPretty straight forward that the Canadian comes as a hockey player

6 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxJason in the house. Now who could this be…

7 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750px…of course it's just Franky, pictured here with boy scout Dan

8 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxHoping to see Ish take this costume to the streets asap

9 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxPop up Nine Club show with funk master SOTY K-Walks himself

10 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxGreat to see that Andy Mac still rolls out to these things

11 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxWhy so serious, Sebo?

12 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxZion going big during practice with the mask off

13 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750px'80s D-Vargs coming through with the style. Take notes on that back foot, kids

14 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxGoing straight to the backside air was the icing on the cake

15 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxDr. Webb taking a short beverage break before the contest creeps around

16 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxVA coming through, claws and all

17 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxAfro gang. Who wore it best?

18 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxPatrick Ryan going full speed up and around the corner during practice

19 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxGold chains are make or breaks for a costume

20 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxDennis Rodman and inmate Walker enjoying some cold ones courtesy of PBR

21 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxWouldn’t be Halloween if we didn’t have Stone Cold in the building. Gavin Denike loving every second with this one

22 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxDefinitely gonna be feeling it in the morning

23 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxRye trying to get Stone Cold off of his lens with guest Tom Petty

24 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxThe Money Team and the Blackouts. Not a bad combo for the night

25 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750px“How does this thing work again?”

26 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxNot all too sure what Appleyard was going for but Aaron Brown does a hell of a job dressing as himself

27 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxWouldn’t be a party without the Florida boys. Note: Jamie Foy’s killer costume of himself. Real creative, kid

28 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxIt sure is one hell of a drug

29 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxWas real surprised to see two of these things floating around. Planned or coincidence?

30 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxHype before the contest pops off. Matching boards we’re not part of the costume

31 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxHold up. K-Walks crossing

32 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxBreaking Bad inspired Cody Chapman, flicking in from the top ropes

33 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxAll those hockey pads can't help with the flexibility

34 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxWho knew UPS guys could take it fakie? Box in hand, of course

35 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxA little cut on the elbow isn’t going to stop Mr. Hale from delivering the package

36 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxP-Hart getting all dressed up for this front crook

37 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxFresh blood on the face, Tom takes it backside down the gap

38 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxNow over to the bowl section: Patrick Ryan taking it to the wall no problem

39 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxRemillard taking the classic 50-50 yank to new heights.

40 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxEveryone was catching some air as the night went on

41 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxBacking it up, this time to disaster

42 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxMcClain coming off the hip in style

43 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxNever a bad time to drop the Canadian flyout

44 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxTempers were flaring once Franky Villani hijacked Decenzo’s board after snapping his own tail

45 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxThere's that hockey temper we all love. Getz would be proud

46 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxOnly left with trucks and a mask after the Red Dragon beat down

47 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxJesus and judges alike deliberating on the final results

48 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxMayweather doesn’t lose. Phelps hooking up Dashawn for best costume

49 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxMandatory selfie with best dressed

50 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxEveryone started coming up on a little cash

51 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxEven the UPS guy got some. Not a bad koozie either

52 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxFranky was still hyped on third even though Decenzo left him boardless

53 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxBig Boy Foy coming in second with TJ Rogers in first!

54 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxNot too bad of a come up for a night at a costume party. Not sure how this is going to convert to Canadian money, though

56 Hellride2017 photoPAPKE 750pxNo a better way to close out the night than with chicks and fire. Unfortunately, we got shut down due to overcapacity shortly after. Thanks for the fun time, Diamond!
