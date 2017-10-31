Magnified: Robert Pace
10/31/2017
If the spot took out Cards, you know it's GNAR. Robert Pace goes backside on one of SF's unfriendliest rails. High five, tree.
-
9/06/2017
Magnified: Wes KremerAfter dropping a nollie banger, Wes switches it up on a sketchy gap to rail. SOTY is forever.
-
8/28/2017
Magnified: Daan Van Der LindenSo, like, you snap it, heel down crush and go over while the board goes under. This is the recipe for the Kilty McBag heel. Not quite pineapple upside-down cake but tasty nonetheless. Oh yeah, DVL does this stunt switch. C’mon, Tom! —Jake Phelps
-
8/24/2017
Magnified: Kyle WalkerEven as he unlocks this monster kickflip, Kyle oozes style.
-
7/12/2017
Magnified: Tyson PetersonOne wrong step and it would've ended bad for Tyson. It's a good thing his attempts at this back Smith were as smooth as the rollercoaster roll away.
-
6/21/2017
Magnified: Jack OlsonIf you step to The Bricks, you better bring the heat. Jack gets buck nasty with a kickflip nosegrind at a legendary spot.