Magnified: Robert Pace

Magnified: Wes Kremer After dropping a nollie banger, Wes switches it up on a sketchy gap to rail. SOTY is forever.

Magnified: Daan Van Der Linden So, like, you snap it, heel down crush and go over while the board goes under. This is the recipe for the Kilty McBag heel. Not quite pineapple upside-down cake but tasty nonetheless. Oh yeah, DVL does this stunt switch. C’mon, Tom! —Jake Phelps

Magnified: Kyle Walker Even as he unlocks this monster kickflip, Kyle oozes style.

Magnified: Tyson Peterson One wrong step and it would've ended bad for Tyson. It's a good thing his attempts at this back Smith were as smooth as the rollercoaster roll away.