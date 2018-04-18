House of Vans: Calgary

Thrasher Magazine

Going to Calgary felt exactly like going to Texas, except Canadian: big trucks, white cowboy hats and steakhouses everywhere, with the only difference being the presence of snow. Vans Canada threw an epic House of Vans event that included art installations, local vendors and even its own skatepark modeled after the old Slam City Jam contests. Canada knows how to throw a party and I can’t wait to attend the next one. —Lui Elliott

Photos by Ryan Lebel


1. Calgarys White Hat Ceremony. The city gave these symbolic white hats to the entire Vans Canada team 750pxCalgary's White Hat Ceremony—the city gave these symbolic white hats to the entire Vans Canada team

2. Having visited the city of Calgary nestled in the foothills of the majestic Canadian Rockies and having enjoyed the friendliness of her people I NAME do solemnly pledge to extend this special brand of Calgary hospitality 750px“Having visited the city of Calgary, nestled in the foothills of the majestic Canadian Rockies, and having enjoyed the friendliness of her people I, (STATE YOUR NAME), do solemnly pledge to extend this special brand of Calgary hospitality”

3. On the count of three we will raise our hats and give a loud YEHAW 750pxOn the count of three, we will raise our hats and give a loud, “YEEHAW!”

4. Una Farrar Breana Geering Annie Guglia and Jay Howell 750pxUna Farrar, Breana Geering, Annie Guglia and Jay Howell

5. Lee Yankou Ollie 750pxLee Yankou, ollie

6. Riley Boland shuts down the 403 snowboard booter with this insane transfer 750pxRiley Boland shuts down the 403 snowboard booter with this insane transfer

7. Riley in tears after his large transfer 750pxRiley in tears after his massive transfer

8. The MCs Conor and Geoff 750pxThe MCs, Conor and Geoff

9. Joey Larock BS nose blunt on the Clubgear skateable dancefloor 750pxJoey Larock, backside noseblunt on the Clubgear skateable dance floor

10. Breanna Gearing Nosegrind 750pxBreanna Gearing, nosegrind

11. Lee Yankou ollies the whole thing as the strobe lights go off 750pxLee Yankou ollies the whole thing as the strobe lights go off

12. Ceasartinis are served tub side for our judges. The Alltimers obstacle is about to go off 750pxCeasartinis are served tub side for our judges. The Alltimers obstacle is about to go off

12.1. The Judges Cephas and Dono from The Bunt and Kevin Lowry. The water in the tub was ice cold 750pxThe Judges, Cephas and Dono from The Bunt and Kevin Lowry. The water in the tub was ice cold

13. Jed Anderson FS 360 as Cephas sucks in his gut 750pxJed Anderson, frontside 360 as Cephas sucks in his gut

14. Lee Yankou Method 750pxLee Yankou, method

15. Leon Chapdelaine VarialFlip 750pxLeon Chapdelaine, varial flip

16. Lui Elliott one footer 750pxYour author, Lui Elliott, one footer

16.1. Una Farrar takes a dip 750pxUna Farrar takes a dip

17. lil tubsy in the tub 750pxLil’ Tubsy in the tub

18. Geoff mops up the spill after Unas dip 750pxGeoff mops up the spill after Una's dip. No rest for a SOTY

19. Alltimers No Idea World Premiere Calgary Canada 750pxAlltimer's No Idea world premiere

20. Etienne Gagne 750pxÉtienne Gagné aka ET

21 750pxThe party’s over…

22. Dirty Snow and Dillon Ojo DJing the after party 750px…or is it? Dirty Snow and Dillon Ojo DJing the after party

23. Dustin Henry Good Times 750pxDustin Henry, good times. Thanks, Vans Canada, for throwing this stellar event. Canadians definitely know how to party!

