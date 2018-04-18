House of Vans: Calgary

Going to Calgary felt exactly like going to Texas, except Canadian: big trucks, white cowboy hats and steakhouses everywhere, with the only difference being the presence of snow. Vans Canada threw an epic House of Vans event that included art installations, local vendors and even its own skatepark modeled after the old Slam City Jam contests. Canada knows how to throw a party and I can’t wait to attend the next one. —Lui Elliott





Photos by Ryan Lebel



Calgary's White Hat Ceremony—the city gave these symbolic white hats to the entire Vans Canada team



“Having visited the city of Calgary, nestled in the foothills of the majestic Canadian Rockies, and having enjoyed the friendliness of her people I, (STATE YOUR NAME), do solemnly pledge to extend this special brand of Calgary hospitality”



On the count of three, we will raise our hats and give a loud, “YEEHAW!”



Una Farrar, Breana Geering, Annie Guglia and Jay Howell



Lee Yankou, ollie



Riley Boland shuts down the 403 snowboard booter with this insane transfer



Riley in tears after his massive transfer



The MCs, Conor and Geoff



Joey Larock, backside noseblunt on the Clubgear skateable dance floor



Breanna Gearing, nosegrind



Lee Yankou ollies the whole thing as the strobe lights go off



Ceasartinis are served tub side for our judges. The Alltimers obstacle is about to go off



The Judges, Cephas and Dono from The Bunt and Kevin Lowry. The water in the tub was ice cold



Jed Anderson, frontside 360 as Cephas sucks in his gut



Lee Yankou, method



Leon Chapdelaine, varial flip



Your author, Lui Elliott, one footer



Una Farrar takes a dip



Lil’ Tubsy in the tub



Geoff mops up the spill after Una's dip. No rest for a SOTY



Alltimer's No Idea world premiere



Étienne Gagné aka ET



The party’s over…



…or is it? Dirty Snow and Dillon Ojo DJing the after party



Dustin Henry, good times. Thanks, Vans Canada, for throwing this stellar event. Canadians definitely know how to party!