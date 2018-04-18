House of Vans: Calgary
Going to Calgary felt exactly like going to Texas, except Canadian: big trucks, white cowboy hats and steakhouses everywhere, with the only difference being the presence of snow. Vans Canada threw an epic House of Vans event that included art installations, local vendors and even its own skatepark modeled after the old Slam City Jam contests. Canada knows how to throw a party and I can’t wait to attend the next one. —Lui Elliott
Photos by Ryan Lebel
Calgary's White Hat Ceremony—the city gave these symbolic white hats to the entire Vans Canada team
“Having visited the city of Calgary, nestled in the foothills of the majestic Canadian Rockies, and having enjoyed the friendliness of her people I, (STATE YOUR NAME), do solemnly pledge to extend this special brand of Calgary hospitality”
On the count of three, we will raise our hats and give a loud, “YEEHAW!”
Una Farrar, Breana Geering, Annie Guglia and Jay Howell
Lee Yankou, ollie
Riley Boland shuts down the 403 snowboard booter with this insane transfer
Riley in tears after his massive transfer
The MCs, Conor and Geoff
Joey Larock, backside noseblunt on the Clubgear skateable dance floor
Breanna Gearing, nosegrind
Lee Yankou ollies the whole thing as the strobe lights go off
Ceasartinis are served tub side for our judges. The Alltimers obstacle is about to go off
The Judges, Cephas and Dono from The Bunt and Kevin Lowry. The water in the tub was ice cold
Jed Anderson, frontside 360 as Cephas sucks in his gut
Lee Yankou, method
Leon Chapdelaine, varial flip
Your author, Lui Elliott, one footer
Una Farrar takes a dip
Lil’ Tubsy in the tub
Geoff mops up the spill after Una's dip. No rest for a SOTY
Alltimer's No Idea world premiere
Étienne Gagné aka ET
The party’s over…
…or is it? Dirty Snow and Dillon Ojo DJing the after party
Dustin Henry, good times. Thanks, Vans Canada, for throwing this stellar event. Canadians definitely know how to party!
-
4/16/2018
Alltimers' "No Idea" VideoThere are serious things in life, but skateboarding isn't one of them. Pull up a chair, have a laugh, watch these dudes rip, and remember that skateboarding is your escape.
-
4/16/2018
"No Idea" Alltimers in LAThe Alltimers crew ejector seated outta the cruel East Coast winter and landed in LA to film for “No Idea.” We hit up French-Canadian upstart Etienne “ET” Gagne to get his fresh, foreign take on the mission. Get focused!
-
4/14/2018
Chima Ferguson's “Spinning Away” RAW FILESNo gimmicks, no goofball garments, no garbage—Chima's Spinning Away Raw Files is timeless skate stoke for the ages. This is how you close the curtains on a stellar vid. Good on ya', Chima!
-
4/13/2018
Tyson Peterson's “Spinning Away” RAW FILESTyson burst on the scene during our Am Scramble trip last year and he’s been on an annihilation spree ever since. After his Spinning Away part he should be classified as a household name. This guy is going to be on radar for years to come.
-
4/12/2018
Kyle Walker’s “Spinning Away” RAW FILESK-Walks never disappoints, always bringing speed and power to everything he attacks. He unleashed another barnburner in Spinning Away, but you might just enjoy these RAW FILES even more.