Indy's "No Meat Pies, No Glory!" Premiere Photos
Black just opened their doors a few weeks ago in LB and Indy broke the ice with the first video premiere in the heart of the Long Beach’s skate scene. The place was packed, drinks were flowing and Travesura played a great set after the video blew some minds. —Rhino
Motley crew outside of BLACK Long Beach
Ryan Townley, Blake Carpenter and Leo Romero, excited to see the video
Check your sticks at the door
Blake running the table
Manchild and Cold Dawg getting the party started
LB residents Doughnut and Joey Ragali
Tyson Peterson and Thrasher Dan
Clint and Rachel made it out from Oklahoma. Where is Scrappy dog?
Some of LB’s finest
Cole Wilson and Margaux
Dakota and Brooke
Ninety-nine bottles and a skate vid…
The crowd was mesmerized
Townley had to grab two drinks after watching the video
Travesura!
Thanks for getting the band together, Leo! And thanks, Black, for hosting the event. See you at the next premiere!
Watch Indy's No Meat Pies, No Glory! video here.
-
7/12/2018
-
7/12/2018
-
7/12/2018
-
7/12/2018
