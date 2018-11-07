Indy's "No Meat Pies, No Glory!" Premiere Photos

Black just opened their doors a few weeks ago in LB and Indy broke the ice with the first video premiere in the heart of the Long Beach’s skate scene. The place was packed, drinks were flowing and Travesura played a great set after the video blew some minds. —Rhino



Motley crew outside of BLACK Long Beach



Ryan Townley, Blake Carpenter and Leo Romero, excited to see the video



Check your sticks at the door



Blake running the table



Manchild and Cold Dawg getting the party started



LB residents Doughnut and Joey Ragali



Tyson Peterson and Thrasher Dan



Clint and Rachel made it out from Oklahoma. Where is Scrappy dog?



Some of LB’s finest



Cole Wilson and Margaux



Dakota and Brooke



Ninety-nine bottles and a skate vid…



The crowd was mesmerized



Townley had to grab two drinks after watching the video



Travesura!



Thanks for getting the band together, Leo! And thanks, Black, for hosting the event. See you at the next premiere!

Watch Indy's No Meat Pies, No Glory! video here.