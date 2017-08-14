Thrasher Magazine

Michael Burnett's "Full Blast" Brooklyn Photos

8/14/2017

On Friday, Aug 11th, House of Vans Brooklyn hosted Thrasher magazine's one-and-only Mike Burnett, celebrating his Full Blast: 20 Years of Skate Photography art show which included performances by Bad Shit, Slashers and DJ Juan Love (aka John Cardiel). The night began with an open skate jam where locals shredded the park and many near collisions ensued. Band performances followed and a 30ft wide circle pit formed with enthusiastic fans tackling each other from opposite sides. Before long, most were beer soaked and bruised, but happy nonetheless. —Jonathan Mehring

Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 1 750pxDuncan Rowland, backside ollie


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 2 750pxMike's mission statement


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 3 750pxMan of the hour, Mike Burnett and Jake Phelps


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 4 750pxEpic flicks


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 5 750pxShot through the heart


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 6 750pxGrant Taylor, always Full Blast


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 7 750pxArt-viewing area


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 8 750pxTaking it all in


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 9 750pxFree beer!


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 10 750pxDJ Juan Love


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 11 750pxPhelps and some KOTR fans


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 12 750pxObi Iloka, layback lip


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 13 750pxXavier Dolida, front board


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 14 750pxJoey Nickell, invert


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 15 750pxSlashers—who else?


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 16 750pxShredding guitar solos


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 17 750pxSpeed


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 18 750pxSlasher's bassist stoking out the fans


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 19 750pxFriendly moshing


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 20 750pxMoments before


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 21 750pxBeer soaked and charging


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 22 750pxTackled


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 23 750pxMan and woman down


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 24 750pxWidening the cirlce


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 25 750pxBad Shit's Tony Trujillo


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 26 750pxTrixie and Phelps


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 27 750pxPhelps getting his Randy Rhoads on


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 28 750pxShow in the front, skating in the back


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 29 750pxPhelps and Bad Shit fans


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 30 750pxThe Bad Shit portrait


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 31 750pxBad Shit and Slashers


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 32 750pxDoubt it


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 33 750pxCami and Ji


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 34 750pxJared Sherbert and Burnett


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 35 750pxKenny Anderson and Cardiel


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 36 750pxJilleen Liao and Lacey Baker


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 37 750pxTNT and Omar Salazar


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 38 750pxFrecks and a huge fan


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 39 750pxDesiree Billett, Tooth Log, Pep Kim and Will Dozer


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 40 750pxFrank Mare


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 41 750pxBruno Musso, Nora Devin and Justin Zimmerman


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 42 750pxOmar Salazar, Hillary Shanks with James Concannon


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 43 750pxMore free beer!


Burnett20YrPhotoShow Mehring 44 750pxDan Whiteley, Mike Burnett, and Jake Phelps. Epic show, Burnout! Here's to another 20 years!

