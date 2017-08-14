Michael Burnett's "Full Blast" Brooklyn Photos

On Friday, Aug 11th, House of Vans Brooklyn hosted Thrasher magazine's one-and-only Mike Burnett, celebrating his Full Blast: 20 Years of Skate Photography art show which included performances by Bad Shit, Slashers and DJ Juan Love (aka John Cardiel). The night began with an open skate jam where locals shredded the park and many near collisions ensued. Band performances followed and a 30ft wide circle pit formed with enthusiastic fans tackling each other from opposite sides. Before long, most were beer soaked and bruised, but happy nonetheless. —Jonathan Mehring



Duncan Rowland, backside ollie



Mike's mission statement



Man of the hour, Mike Burnett and Jake Phelps



Epic flicks



Shot through the heart



Grant Taylor, always Full Blast



Art-viewing area



Taking it all in



Free beer!



DJ Juan Love



Phelps and some KOTR fans



Obi Iloka, layback lip



Xavier Dolida, front board



Joey Nickell, invert



Slashers—who else?



Shredding guitar solos



Speed



Slasher's bassist stoking out the fans



Friendly moshing



Moments before



Beer soaked and charging



Tackled



Man and woman down



Widening the cirlce



Bad Shit's Tony Trujillo



Trixie and Phelps



Phelps getting his Randy Rhoads on



Show in the front, skating in the back



Phelps and Bad Shit fans



The Bad Shit portrait



Bad Shit and Slashers



Doubt it



Cami and Ji



Jared Sherbert and Burnett



Kenny Anderson and Cardiel



Jilleen Liao and Lacey Baker



TNT and Omar Salazar



Frecks and a huge fan



Desiree Billett, Tooth Log, Pep Kim and Will Dozer



Frank Mare



Bruno Musso, Nora Devin and Justin Zimmerman



Omar Salazar, Hillary Shanks with James Concannon



More free beer!



Dan Whiteley, Mike Burnett, and Jake Phelps. Epic show, Burnout! Here's to another 20 years!