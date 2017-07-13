New Balance's "Tricolor" Premiere Photos
A new PJ Ladd part… and that’s not the big surprise? New Balance premiered their latest video Tricolor last night featuring Franky Villani, Flo Mirtain and PJ Ladd as well as shocking the hell out of everyone with a new edition to the team. –Ben Karpinski
Quick stop at the New Balance office on the way to the premiere
Wait a sec, is that???
Brandon Westgate!
First day on the job and he is straight to work
Later down on 4th Street, Tim Tim on door duty with Gordo
Next door, Jason Rothmeyer was having a photo show with all his wildlife gems
All printed onto metal no less!
Nice work, Roth' man
Shoes turned out great too
Back at the Art theatre, the place was getting packed
Cold War survivors, Tom K and Jamie Thomas
Holy shit, there is really going to be a PJ Ladd part tonight
Digging the vacation Arto look
Long Beach ledge murderers, Matt Miller and JP Souza
New Balance crew everywhere
Messina and Schultz
Black Box alumni
Franky making sure everyone is getting in
We need Flo in there
Spotted the Element crew inside
Big night for Rothmeyer. Before the video they played Jason’s Halfway To 90 part
Then it was the main event. Tricolor coming soon to the Thrasher site
These guys always come through with the best videos
These four killed it. Congrats on the video, guys
-
7/13/2017
New Balance's "Tricolor" Premiere PhotosNew Balance premiered their latest video Tricolor last night featuring Franky Villani, Flo Mirtain and PJ Ladd as well as shocking the hell out of everyone with a new edition to the team. Check out some photos here.
-
7/13/2017
New Balance's "Solo Brasileiro" VideoThe production quality on New Balance vids is always top-notch, and here the team lets loose in one of the most colorful and vibrant countries in the world. This is a great edit. High-fives all the way around.
-
7/13/2017
New Balance's "Hurry Up and Wait!" ArticleThe NB team almost didn't make it to Brazil. Check the full article from the June issue of the mag to find out why. The photo of Marquise is brutal!
-
7/13/2017
Firing Line: Franky VillaniFranky cruises the smooth blacktop of a neighborhood school yard, capping it off with a classic 90s hammer.
-
7/13/2017
New Balance's "NM345" VideoIntroducing the 345 by New Balance Numeric with Axel Cruysberghs, Marius Syvanen, Anthony Schultz, Marquise Henry and Tom Karangelov in Japan.
-
7/13/2017
New Balance x Lost Art Epic TRLost Art unveils a unique and vibrant iteration of New Balance’s Epic-TR silhouette.
-
7/13/2017
Rough Cut: New Balance Numeric's "Tinto de Verano" VideoYou’re gonna want to clear time from your schedule for this, because it’s 20 minutes of pure, unaltered ripping across the skateboarding dreamscape of Spain. Grab a sandwich and a bev, sit back and enjoy.
-
7/13/2017
New Balance Numeric's "Tinto de Verano" VideoFrom the heavenly spots to the all-star cast of skaters, this video might just have you booking a one-way ticket to Spain before the last trick. Enjoy...
-
7/13/2017
New Balance Numeric's "Divide and Conquer" ArticleHalf of the crew went North, while the other half headed South. It really doesn’t matter which direction you go in Spain, it’s all epicness.
-
7/13/2017
Skatepark Round-Up: New Balance NumericThe Numeric crew took their talents to the cozy concrete haven of Stanton, California, and tore that park a new one.