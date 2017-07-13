New Balance's "Tricolor" Premiere Photos

A new PJ Ladd part… and that’s not the big surprise? New Balance premiered their latest video Tricolor last night featuring Franky Villani, Flo Mirtain and PJ Ladd as well as shocking the hell out of everyone with a new edition to the team. –Ben Karpinski

Quick stop at the New Balance office on the way to the premiere

Wait a sec, is that???

Brandon Westgate!

First day on the job and he is straight to work

Later down on 4th Street, Tim Tim on door duty with Gordo

Next door, Jason Rothmeyer was having a photo show with all his wildlife gems

All printed onto metal no less!

Nice work, Roth' man

Shoes turned out great too

Back at the Art theatre, the place was getting packed

Cold War survivors, Tom K and Jamie Thomas

Holy shit, there is really going to be a PJ Ladd part tonight

Digging the vacation Arto look

Long Beach ledge murderers, Matt Miller and JP Souza

New Balance crew everywhere

Messina and Schultz

Black Box alumni

Franky making sure everyone is getting in

We need Flo in there

Spotted the Element crew inside

Big night for Rothmeyer. Before the video they played Jason’s Halfway To 90 part

Then it was the main event. Tricolor coming soon to the Thrasher site

These guys always come through with the best videos

These four killed it. Congrats on the video, guys