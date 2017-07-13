Thrasher Magazine

New Balance's "Tricolor" Premiere Photos

7/13/2017

A new PJ Ladd part… and that’s not the big surprise? New Balance premiered their latest video Tricolor last night featuring Franky Villani, Flo Mirtain and PJ Ladd as well as shocking the hell out of everyone with a new edition to the team. –Ben Karpinski

 

1 750pxQuick stop at the New Balance office on the way to the premiere

 

2 750pxWait a sec, is that???

 

3 750pxBrandon Westgate!

 

4 750pxFirst day on the job and he is straight to work

 

5 750pxLater down on 4th Street, Tim Tim on door duty with Gordo

 

6 750pxNext door, Jason Rothmeyer was having a photo show with all his wildlife gems

 

7 750pxAll printed onto metal no less!

 

8 750pxNice work, Roth' man

 

9 750pxShoes turned out great too

 

10 750pxBack at the Art theatre, the place was getting packed

 

11 750pxCold War survivors, Tom K and Jamie Thomas

 

12 750pxHoly shit, there is really going to be a PJ Ladd part tonight

 

13 750pxDigging the vacation Arto look

 

14 750pxLong Beach ledge murderers, Matt Miller and JP Souza

 

15 750pxNew Balance crew everywhere

 

16 750pxMessina and Schultz

 

17 750pxBlack Box alumni

 

18 750pxFranky making sure everyone is getting in

 

19 750pxWe need Flo in there

 

20 750pxSpotted the Element crew inside

 

21 750pxBig night for Rothmeyer. Before the video they played Jason’s Halfway To 90 part

 

22 750pxThen it was the main event. Tricolor coming soon to the Thrasher site

 

23 750pxThese guys always come through with the best videos

 

24 750pxThese four killed it. Congrats on the video, guys

    New Balance's "Tricolor" Premiere Photos

