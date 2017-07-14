Mason Silva's "Red Balloon" Part

Firing Line: Mason Silva Mason speeds down the block, stomping out a hydrant hammer in the process.

Element's Make It Count 2017 Element just kicked off the 2017 Make It Count contest series where they're literally giving away trips to Barcelona for sick skating on instagram.

Fatback: Element in Barcelona Element Euro trip gets the Fatback treatment. Might have to change it to Fatsnaps for this one. Pop!

Element's 25 Years of Skateboarding Ep. 1 Check out episode 1 of 3 for a look back at some of Element's favorite moments from the last 25 years.