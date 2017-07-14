Mason Silva's "Red Balloon" Part
Speed, power, finesse and explosive pop? Check, check, check and check! Mason Silva's Red Baloon part is a hellacious onslaught of powerhouse moves. Now that's how you go pro.
Firing Line: Mason SilvaMason speeds down the block, stomping out a hydrant hammer in the process.
Element's Make It Count 2017Element just kicked off the 2017 Make It Count contest series where they're literally giving away trips to Barcelona for sick skating on instagram.
Fatback: Element in BarcelonaElement Euro trip gets the Fatback treatment. Might have to change it to Fatsnaps for this one. Pop!
Element's 25 Years of Skateboarding Ep. 1Check out episode 1 of 3 for a look back at some of Element's favorite moments from the last 25 years.
Element's Klaus Bohms Turns ProKlaus Bohm is from Brazil, a land filled with skateboard legends. After years of ripping with style he received his first pro board this week from Element. Congrats Klaus.