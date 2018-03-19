NHS' "Please Don't Grab My Boob!" Premiere Photos
There's no better way to start off a double-feature video premiere than with a skate session and product toss at the Vans skatepark in Orange, CA, especially when you got free pizza courtesy of Pizzanista! With a list of skaters from different brands out of the NHS camp—including some of the rippers featured in the videos—the demo got heated before the crowd headed over to The Good Bar for the screenings. The double feature included Please Don't Grab My Boob!, the first all-girls skate tour, and a bonus vid: Mud Sweat 'n' Beers, which will be up on this site in a few short weeks. The Good Bar was jam packed, the beers were flowing and the ladies showed they can hold their own! Let's hear it for the girls! —Rhino
Ryan Townley got things started with a 360 flip over the barrier
Allysha Le carb loading before puting down some hot moves
Combi Pool killers Lance and Borden
Rail chomper Cole Wilson is not afraid of the Combi, locked-in Smith grind
Samarria Brevard backs him up on the street course with a Smithers down the rail
Pizzanista and color coordinating your hat and cup, Clive Dixon knows how to do it
Dylan Witkin sails a lien air in the square bowl
Maurio McCoy, kickflip noseblunt
You should see Nora slay the mini ramp, stylish Smith
Allysha, tuck knee over the channel
Daniel Vargas strong arming the pool-coping extension
Back over to the round bowl, Dylan frontside inverts
The product toss was gnar! Check the girl with rollerskates getting taken out in front
Quick little drive over to The Good Bar in Long Beach
Hotshots: Nicole, Allysha and Nora. Balloons at the premier? Tight!
Jimmy Chadwick and NHS’s Jeff Kendall, who came up with the all-girls' skate trip concept and helped make it happen
Gators represent! Ish Cepeda and Thrasher’s Joe Hammeke
Drink tickets for the boys
KOTR alumni
Nick Garcia and Cole Wilson, lovely locks
Blake Carpenter and Sierra were hyped to see the ladies rip
Servold, Townley and Terrace skateshop owner Andrew Matthias
Cole and Jaws’ personal filmer, Cody Long (Beach)
Maurio McCoy and the ever elusive Erick Winkowski
Nora letting the crowd know there will be, “No boob grabbing! Just sit back and get ready to watch the ladies shred”
The best thing about hanging prints from the two trips is letting people grab them off the wall. Here's to epic missions and one helluva night! Can't wait for the next one…
