NHS' "Please Don't Grab My Boob!" Premiere Photos

There's no better way to start off a double-feature video premiere than with a skate session and product toss at the Vans skatepark in Orange, CA, especially when you got free pizza courtesy of Pizzanista! With a list of skaters from different brands out of the NHS camp—including some of the rippers featured in the videos—the demo got heated before the crowd headed over to The Good Bar for the screenings. The double feature included Please Don't Grab My Boob!, the first all-girls skate tour, and a bonus vid: Mud Sweat 'n' Beers, which will be up on this site in a few short weeks. The Good Bar was jam packed, the beers were flowing and the ladies showed they can hold their own! Let's hear it for the girls! —RhinoRyan Townley got things started with a 360 flip over the barrierAllysha Le carb loading before puting down some hot movesCombi Pool killers Lance and BordenRail chomper Cole Wilson is not afraid of the Combi, locked-in Smith grindSamarria Brevard backs him up on the street course with a Smithers down the railPizzanista and color coordinating your hat and cup, Clive Dixon knows how to do itDylan Witkin sails a lien air in the square bowlMaurio McCoy, kickflip nosebluntYou should see Nora slay the mini ramp, stylish SmithAllysha, tuck knee over the channelDaniel Vargas strong arming the pool-coping extensionBack over to the round bowl, Dylan frontside invertsThe product toss was gnar! Check the girl with rollerskates getting taken out in frontQuick little drive over to The Good Bar in Long BeachHotshots: Nicole, Allysha and Nora. Balloons at the premier? Tight!Jimmy Chadwick and NHS’s Jeff Kendall, who came up with the all-girls' skate trip concept and helped make it happenGators represent! Ish Cepeda and Thrasher’s Joe HammekeDrink tickets for the boysKOTR alumniNick Garcia and Cole Wilson, lovely locksBlake Carpenter and Sierra were hyped to see the ladies ripServold, Townley and Terrace skateshop owner Andrew MatthiasCole and Jaws’ personal filmer, Cody Long (Beach)Maurio McCoy and the ever elusive Erick WinkowskiNora letting the crowd know there will be, “No boob grabbing! Just sit back and get ready to watch the ladies shred”The best thing about hanging prints from the two trips is letting people grab them off the wall. Here's to epic missions and one helluva night! Can't wait for the next one…