DVL: The Homies Chime In

Window-seat view of the city of Las Palmas



This type of scenario is usually more akin to a first date—nerves, anticipation and an overarching sense of trepidation; however, to avoid such unnecessary discmofort, Daan’s first trip with the Nike SB crew was more of reunion with an old flame than a blind date; add in long-term Belgian friend Youness, generation apart Eindhoven legend Wieger (Daan is a resident of neighbouring Veldhoven in the Netherlands) and some contemporary pals such as Fernando and Oski from Malmö and Jacopo out of Milan. As a keen fisherman, Daan wanted to ensure that beyond securing some good weather and a grip of spots that there was also access to some great fishing along the way. Having returned from a fishing trip in Gran Canaria with his father the week previous, it seemed the obvious location. We’ll leave it up to the lads to give a little further context on Daan’s first full immersion with the squad. Welcome to the team, mate!



Words & photos by Marcel Veldman



Daan Van Der Linden, and what a handsome little devil he is!



This trick came from Wieger’s mind. He and Daan share the same hometown, and as it turns out they also share an affinity for the backside tailslide. Although I doubt Wieger could reach this lip… Daan, back tail off the end at Jinámar skatepark



Daan, frontside ollie to tail. Even though it might look like a tail drop, he definitely ollied into it



￼ Oski had to break out early for a few award shows—none of them being best-dressed or most-handsome man. He did take ESOTY, though. Not too shabby￼



Surf’s up, brah! Still need to see the first backside noseblunt on a surfboard, Oski!



Oski RozenbergAre you and Daan old friends or new friends?

We are old friends.



What's your best memory of Daan prior to having him on the team?

Joining the mile high club!



How did Daan fit in on his first trip?

Great. He killed it!



Will there be any hazing as he is the newest team member?

If anything, I think it’ll be him doing the hazing and not us.



Say something nice to welcome him to the team.

Get your shit together, mate!



This spot is absolutely insane. Like many places in Spain, you gotta wonder why it was built. Daan, frontside Smith on the blue wave

￼

This quarterpipe was about a mile long and Oski backside Smith'd almost all of it



Youness AmraniAre you and Daan old friends or new friends?

We go back a bit. I first met him at least 10 years ago.



What's your best memory of Daan prior to having him on the team?

Being in a van buzzed with him, laughing for 30 minutes straight.



How did Daan fit in on his first trip?

Perfect, actually. He doesn’t complain and he likes to have good times.



Will there be any hazing as he is the newest team member?

Nah, not really, just a lot of shit talking to each other!



Say something nice to welcome him to the team.

Everybody is stoked to have you on the team! I'm proud of you, my friend.



Youness Amrani, backside nollie flip. I still have your souvenir cactus, Youness



Wieger Van Wageningen, always ready for action



Wieger Van WageningenAre you and Daan old friends or new friends?

I've know Daan since he was 13, but I’d never really hung out with him so I’d say we are new friends.



What's your best and worst memory of Daan from this trip?

Best is when I had an insane trick in mind for him and asked him to try it and he landed it in four tries! Worst was when they almost wouldn’t let me on the flight as he’d had a couple of beers and I was with him.



How did Daan fit in on his first trip?

I think he knew a bunch of us pretty good already, so it worked out great.



Will there be any hazing as he is the newest team member?

Nah, I don’t think so. Well, at least not by me, anyway. I'm not 21 no more. Ha!



Say something nice to welcome him to the team.

Welcome, Daantje. You make me proud I’m from Eindhoven.



￼ It took the airlines some time, but they finally located Jacopo Carozzi's bag. Fresh undies and socks are nice. It's good to have a skateboard, too…



Jacopo CarozziAre you and Daan old friends or new friends?

I would say we’re pretty old friends. I’ve known him for a good six years. I remember seeing him killing it at Damn Am with his brother, Job, in Amsterdam, but then he also used to come to Italy to the Spring Classic Beach contest. That’s where we got to know each other the most.



What's your best and worst memory of Daan prior to having him on the team?

Any moments with Daan are good. He’s a good friend.



How did he fit in on his first trip?

Perfectly! It's not like we hadn't met before! Me and him are the same age so we understand each other pretty good. He doesn’t like to hear it but he's one of my favorite skaters, so I get a lot of inspiration from him every time I see him skating.



Will there be any hazing as he is the newest team member?

We’re just out there having fun.



Say something nice to welcome him to the team.

Fucking love you, Daan. I'm stoked we are gonna share some miles together playing Italian music with all the crew.

￼

Don’t start a fight with this Italian! Jacopo Carozzi flexin' for the doubters

￼

Noseslide from—and back into—the tiny bank. No big deal for Daan



Fernando Bramsmark killed it. Nothing but love



Fernando BramsmarkAre you and Daan old friends or new friends?

We knew each other a little before the trip—not too well, though. I got to know him way better out here.



What's your best and worst memory of Daan prior to having him on the team?

I remember seeing him at the Volcom mini-ramp contest at the Ispo tradeshow a few years ago, 2014 I think? He was just a small guy sitting alone on the platform, then he dropped in and started killing it. He was doing really good runs! I ended up in 3rd, Daan got 2nd and Oski placed 3rd. I don’t have a worst memory of him if I’m being honest.



How did Daan fit in on his first trip?

Great! It was really good from what I personally witnessed. He can hang and he's a really funny person to be around.



Will there be any hazing as he is the newest team member?

Nah, hell no. That would suck!



Say something nice to welcome him to the team.

Jahman Daanski! Welcome to the team, dude. Stoked you are on!

￼

Probably the most famous spot on the island and also one of the gnarliest. Fernando, vert-heavy backside crailslide



Oski definitely got some evil eyes from the jocks ready to session this cross fit thing. 50-50 up to pop out on a muscle beach obstacle￼



Daan chose the Canary Islands for the fishing and 'Nando reeled in a hell of a stale one



￼Quick kickflip to frontside noseslide. Daan's inaugural mission with the crew was undoubtedly successful. Can't wait to see his little mustache in the van on the next mission. Welcome to the team, Mr. Van Der Linden!