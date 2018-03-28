PHX AM Weekend 2018 Photos
Cowtown’s 17th annual PHX AM contest presented by Vans was hectic! Each day there was heavy skating by the world's best amateur street skaters and every night something equally exciting was going on. Friday’s practice was followed up by “Full Blast”, 20 years of photography with Thrasher’s very own Michael Burnett. And if that wasn’t enough, they also premiered Spinning Away, Vans’ latest video release featuring Chima Ferguson, Kyle Walker, Tyson Peterson and others. Saturday was the qualifiers followed by the Phx Am after party with A Happy Medium 4 video premiere and live music, including sets by Petyr and Ho99o9. If you survived all of that then hopefully you had enough juice to make it to Sunday's finals to witness Brazil's Ivan Monteiro taking the top spot, the trophy and leaving $7,500 richer. —Joe Hammeke
Arrived just before noon to Friday’s practice and a nearly empty park
Gilbert, AZ, park local Thomas Turner, half Cab to blunt
Willy Lara is no stranger to the front blunt
Lazer Crawford is a little guy but has a big frontside flip grab
Cruise Mosberg tosses up a frontside invert
The only female entered in the comp—Fabiana Delfino, decked front rock on the bank to ledge
From the 'Nati, Justin Henry feebles off the end of the tight quarterpipe
Chima Ferguson was in town for the Van’s Spinning Away premiere and wants to remind you that Phx Am is brought to you by Vans
Mario McCoy, kickflip lipslide every time
Joseph Campos is a small guy so he’s got it better than most in the tight-tranny department
Vans went full Spicoli and ordered everyone pizza. “Come on up, Rhino, get a good one”
Corey Glick, pole jam back three
Cowtown’s Danny Barrera, back noseblunt across the car. Maybe you remember his part that was on the site
As we were leaving, Dan Rogers had to stop Mike Sinclair from attacking the snacks
Kyle Walker says, “See you tonight at the Vans party”
Vans rented out Legend City Studios in downtown Phoenix for the “Full Blast” 20 years of photography art show by Michael Burnett and to premiere Spinning Away, their latest video release
Tyson Peterson is tall; his girlfriend is small. He’s trying to get on her level
Dorfin' usually works
Vans also brought in a taco truck to keep everyone well fed
Inside, the young guns were gettin turnt
Corey Millett and Lefty: amateur skateboarders, professional partiers
Cowtown even had a special run of Phx Am Cowtown Blonde Ale brewed up
Hey, look who’s on the wheels of steel—John Cardiel!
Cards always knows what tunes will get the crowd fired up
Strictly vinyl
"Hey, hurry up. The video is supposed to start soon." Chima rallies the troops
Vans’ Jamie Hart introduces Spinning Away
Deluxe’s Jim Thiebaud has been to enough video premieres and punk rock shows to know how to get above the crowd
Cold chillin'
Legend City Studios was packed and the vid did not disappoint. You can see it here on the site on April 2nd
After the video was done it was time to check out “Full Blast”
You probably recognize Mike Burnett from King of the Road. Cheers to P-Stone
David Reyes stands next to a portrait of him from KOTR when he smashed his face
Jaws got his own little hallway
Louie Barletta checks out a collection of portraits
This guy was getting a closer look at the Deathwish section
Yeah, that tré flip by Westgate is no joke
Time to go back to the hotel and Kader is pissed!
The next morning Vans was handing out water bottles so everyone could stay hydrated in the desert
Saturday morning and the stands are starting to fill up—so is the course
Cowtown’s Rayce Davis, front blunt on the tight QP
You saw him in the mag and in the Golden Foytime video—Ish Cepeda, front heel the pizza gap
Not too sure what’s going on here but I bet ants look pretty sick through a death lens
Domo was bringing the heat and this kickflip overcrook was a prime example
In case you were wondering what’s up with Kader, looks like he pole jammed himself onto Vans
CJ Collins and that buttery frontside flip
The raffle is always a big hit. Between heats, the U-Haul door opens and product (donated by all your favorite skate brands) is handed out to holders of the winning tickets
Pedro Delfino still fired up from Golden Foytime—huge frontside boneless
Lefty knows what’s up
Cody Jacobson, 180 to switch crooks on the car bar
Old school!
Henry Gartland was easy to spot with the blue hair—backside noseblunts every time, too
Heavy lineup in the staging area. Chris "Cookie" Colburn is ready to go
Switch tré down the double set by Cookie
Marcos Montoya, smooth back tail on the car bar
Tyson Peterson got the crowd fired up with this hippy jump through the car window
Kader Sylla knows how to hurricane, just check the new mag
“What up, dog?"
Muska showed up and was immediately mobbed by fans. He loves it
Having a heart to heart with Laura from Cowtown about how important a real skateshop is to the local scene
Signing a Thrasher t-shirt for a fan
A Happy Medium 4 was premiering so Tim Cisilino had to get a photo with Hunter O’Shea. Hunter and his brother Buster are the masterlensmen and editors behind the entire series. You can watch parts from the video starting today on this very site!
John Motta has a full part—amazing as always
Showtime!
Three screens so no matter where you looked it was playing
“John Rob, everyone is trying to find you”
Rad dad Jeff Stevens got in trouble with his wife when he hired a babysitter off Craigslist for $20 so he could get a trick for his part
Took a little break to cool off outside
Then back inside it was time for Las Chollas Peligrosas to take the stage
John Dilorenzo snatched up a DVD
Next up it was Drunk Dom and the Roaches—imagine if Johnny Cash sang Skate Rock. Check 'em out!
Then it was time for Petyr with Riley Hawk on lead guitar and vocals
Shredding the guitar as hard as he shreds on the board
Which got the crowd more than warmed up for headlining act, Ho99o9
Ho99o9 bringin some of that East Coast hardcore energy to the stage
The crowd was definitely feeling it
They shut it down!
Sunday’s practice lookin' like Saturday night’s mosh pit
Gustavo Servin front crunts first thing in the morning
John Dilorenzo, frontside half Cab flip
Vans and Quasi’s Justin Henry skated solid all weekend, stylish overcrook on the car bar
Henry Gartland had consistent runs and a big bag of tricks—kickflip 50-50 in the semi finals
When your dad films the Birdman there’s probably and extra camera or two floating around. Cruise Mosberg rolling long lens
Here’s the top 11 from the semis plus golden ticket winner Vincent Milou about to skate the finals
All of Sunday’s skating was broadcast live for free. Here’s the webcast announcers Chris Pastras and Andrew Cannon
Jack Olson, 180 nosegrind all the way to a third place finish
Jake Ilardi was the only skater to spin a McTwist and it landed him in fourth place
Mario McCoy stepped it up with a kickflip noseblunt in the finals securing him a solid fifth place finish
Maruice Jordan, gap to front feeble the A-frame rail
Henry Gartland, backside ollie on the tight quarter into seventh place
Tyson Bowerbank, are you ready?
Tyson with an impossible over the car
Ivan Monteiro rifled off a huge barrage of tricks over the car and this tré flip was done with ease
Cole Wilson on top of the world. Are you ready for best trick?
Best trick, always a shit show. But in the best way possible
Aaron Goure battled some heavy traffic and after several nearly fatal attempts he stuck this gap to boardslide
After the traffic had cleared a bit Tyson Bowerbank was able to stick this Brockel flip over the car
But it was Dylan Williams who took home the trophy, $2,500 cash and a case of caffeine and taurine with a backside 180 switch front crook to fakie flip out across the car bar
Who’s gonna take these home?
Top three: Ivan Monteiro, Maurice Jordan and Jack Olson
Here comes the champagne
Ivan Monteiro in first place, Maurice Jordan took second and Jack Olson finished third
Congrats to Ivan Monteiro, Cowtown’s Phx Am 2018 winner! Thanks to all the sponsors, especially Cowtown and Vans for footin' the bill. See you next year when Phx Am turns 18!
