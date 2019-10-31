RIP IN PEACE: Rodney "Sir Rod" Omodihinde
This past year has been a rough ride for the skateboarding community worldwide. A handful of very special people have been taken from us and to say it’s been difficult to cope with that fact would be an understatement. They say that only the best die young, and it breaks my heart to say that I believe that to be absolutely true. On October 16th, 2019, we lost one of the most genuine souls to have ever walked this planet. I’m sure of that. As devastated as I am to put these words together, I’m taking this opportunity to celebrate the wonderful life of Rodney Omodihinde, aka Sir Rod!
The amount of positive things one could say about Rodney would leave me typing in infinitum, which I happen to find beautiful. I first met Rod about ten years ago. I was immediately drawn to his positive and hilarious personality. He had a certain energy about him that brought out the absolute best in anyone who he surrounded himself with. If you ever had the privilege of being around him, you know exactly what I’m talking about. He was the continuous life of the party and the heart of every skate session.
Rodney played such a big role in so many peoples lives in so many ways. If you needed someone to make you laugh until you pissed yourself, he was your dude. If you wanted someone to freestyle some rhymes with, Rappin’ Rod was your fuckin’ man! He would turn the darkest of days into the brightest. When it comes down to it, what you saw is what you got with Rodney. He would’ve done anything for any of his friends and family, just like we would’ve done for him.
It has been my experience that whenever someone close passes, it brings everyone together in a way that is beyond words. It allows us to be easy for a while and forget about all of the bullshit that’s going on in the world. We remember that life is fragile and should never be taken for granted. Rodney lead by example of how each day should be lived. It reminds me of how blessed I am to have been his friend, just as hundreds of others were. It also reminds me of how grateful we ought to be that skateboarding has bonded so many of us together. Tell your friends and family that you love them any opportunity that you get. While you’re at it, pick up your board and go fucking get some for those who have gone before us. May they forever shred in paradise! ROLL FOREVER. ROLL FOR ROD. —Jake Wickersham
Help raise some money for Rod here.
