Supermaandag in Amsterdam
7/26/2017
The Noord skatepark in Amsterdam celebrated their grand opening with one hell of a demo. Check out the photos and video here.
Photos: Veldman
Sean Malto, switch crooks
Carlos Ribeiro, switch flip back tail
Alex Olson, kickflip backside lipslide
Grant Taylor, backside noseblunt slide
Luan Oliveira, frontside half-Cab flip
Fernando Bramsmark, walljam
Grant Taylor, frontside flip
Alex Olson, Grant Taylor and Wieger Van Wageningen
Cheers!
7/13/2017
Double Rock: Nike SB EuroWhen you're dealing with pure talent like these guys, you just point the camera and start stacking clips. Wow, these dudes are good.
5/10/2017
Burnout: Atlanta SlammaWe've dreamed of doing a Bust or Bail at the Atlanta 5 block for years. Watch the video five times and then relive it again… in photo form!
5/02/2017
SKATELINE: 05.02.2017Baker Ams, Luan Oliveira's "Week Long Cruise" Part, Blake Carpenter, Rune Glifberg clips and more in today's episode of Skateline.
5/02/2017
Weak Days: Lincoln ParkThe Girl and Chocolate crew spent the day at Lincoln Park for another Weak Days video.
4/26/2017
Luan Oliveira's "Week Long Cruise" PartHere’s a slice of life from Luan, all filmed in a week. Effortless lines, and a flick so quick we need slo-mo just to see it flip. The man is on another level...