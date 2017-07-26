Thrasher Magazine

Supermaandag in Amsterdam

7/26/2017

The Noord skatepark in Amsterdam celebrated their grand opening with one hell of a demo. Check out the photos and video here.

 

 

Photos: Veldman

 

Supermaandag Amsterdam 01 marcelveldman 750px

 

Malto swcrooks amsterdam marcelveldman 750px

Sean Malto, switch crooks

 

Carlos swflipbacktail amsterdam marcelveldman 750px

Carlos Ribeiro, switch flip back tail

 

AlexOlson flipbacklip amsterdam marcelveldman 750px

Alex Olson, kickflip backside lipslide

 

Grant bsnoseblunt Amsterdam marcelveldman 750px

Grant Taylor, backside noseblunt slide

 

Luan fshalcabflip amsterdam marcelveldman 750px

Luan Oliveira, frontside half-Cab flip

 

Nando walljam amsterdam marcelveldman 750px

Fernando Bramsmark, walljam

 

Grant fskickflip Amsterdam marcelveldman 750px

Grant Taylor, frontside flip

 

Alex GT wieger amsterdam marcelveldman 750px

Alex Olson, Grant Taylor and Wieger Van Wageningen

 

Onaboat supermaandag amsterdam marcelveldmantif 750px

Cheers!

