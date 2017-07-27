Extra Flare: Simon Bannerot
7/27/2017
If Simon Bannerot isn't a household name yet, these sixteen minutes of annihilation are sure to change that. Face-meltage guaranteed.
-
7/25/2017
Hall of Meat: Jon ScianoThis grind never gets started but Jon does catch a heart punch.
-
7/21/2017
Lakai's "Extra Flare" TeaserYou’ve been patiently awaiting for your fair share of flare. The wait is over. Starting next Thursday (7/27/17) we’ve got so much flare prepared you won’t know what do do with yourself.
-
6/19/2017
The Nine Club at "The Flare" PremiereThe Nine Club went on location at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, CA for the premiere of the new Lakai video "The Flare". Check it out.
-
6/15/2017
World's Best Premiere: The FlareYou can't run. You can't hide. When the World's Best Dad is at the premiere, all you can do is hope he goes easy on you. The Flare best beware.
-
6/14/2017
Lakai's "The Flare" Premiere PhotosLongtime crailtap videographer Federico Vitetta, along with his crew of master lensmen and the entire Lakai team once again bring you the best skating, filming and editing and keep The Flare alive. Check out photos from the premiere here.