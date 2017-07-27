Extra Flare: Simon Bannerot

Hall of Meat: Jon Sciano This grind never gets started but Jon does catch a heart punch.

Lakai's "Extra Flare" Teaser You’ve been patiently awaiting for your fair share of flare. The wait is over. Starting next Thursday (7/27/17) we’ve got so much flare prepared you won’t know what do do with yourself.

The Nine Club at "The Flare" Premiere The Nine Club went on location at the Egyptian Theater in Hollywood, CA for the premiere of the new Lakai video "The Flare". Check it out.

World's Best Premiere: The Flare You can't run. You can't hide. When the World's Best Dad is at the premiere, all you can do is hope he goes easy on you. The Flare best beware.