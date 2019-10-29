Supreme's "Candyland" Premiere Photos

The night before the Supreme store opening in San Francisco, Strobeck and his merry band of collaborators showed off their newest video, Candyland, to a modest gathering of select skaters. Down in the Mission at a bar called the Make Out Room, the usual cast of Supreme’s cinematic universe mingled with their newest featured players, a crowd of GXers and a hundred or so SF locals. Despite the big business glow around the global skate fashion brand, the whole thing stayed true to any good skate premiere—skaters got hyped, fireworks were lit off in the street, cops were called and many, many faces were zoomed into. Here are some photos to show what it looks like when your favorite skaters get packed into a disco bar dance room —Ted Schmitz

What kind of premiere post on Thrasher would this be if it didn’t start with Mason Silva riding up?

The attending skaters listened to the marquee and displayed much public affection for Candyland’s cast at the Make Out Room. Also, no mention of the video on the marquee is kind of a power move

Surprisingly little making out by the box logo

This picture is calledThe SOTY and The GOATEE

Hey, Nak, hold my jacket?

Caleb Barnett can attest, the safest investment is gold

This dog got in by having the name of the night—Pablo!

Yeah, just behind Sean Pablo, Na-Kel is on his phone again

I heard it was Cher Autumn’s—aka Cher Strauberry on Instagram—first video premiere, which she also just so happened to be in. It was rad to hear one of the loudest cheers of the night for her backside heel at EMB

I’m just going to leave this here in case they feel like making a shirt out of it and letting me skim some royalties

It says it right there on the front of Sage Elsesser’s sweatshirt, “Thank you Supreme for everything.” How’s that for some wholesome PDA?

William Strobeck, legitimizer of the super-close-up-face-before-trick filming style warned me not to write this caption like that

What kind of Make Out Room would it be without a disco ball and, like, 300 lbs. of beads and tinsel?

Ben Kadow doesn’t only slam, he also smiles

What’s not shown is that everyone in the room had this exact same phone case.

This picture is just called The SOTY and the GOAT, which doesn’t rhyme as well as the earlier photo of BA

The Make Out Room’s maximum occupancy was almost certainly met. And, yes, Rob Welsh is somewhere in this photo

Thrasher’s own Gary Rogers preferred his own soundtrack

Aidan Mackey, Rowan Zorilla and Jon Sciano locked down the front row early

Bill Strobeck introduced the video with a stern warning not to fucking film the video

That number has some serious wait times, so I’ve been told

Jeff Carlyle of GX and now Candyland with his fellow skater

It was too nerve racking to point a camera directly at Atiba so here’s a photo of his sweet hoodie

Everyone’s favorite skater, Kader!

Love lives on

Two Fucking Awesome skaters, Jason Dill and Na-Kel Smith

It’s closing time for the Make Out Room. You don’t have to make out at home, you just can’t do it here

Public art we can all get behind

The next night, the Supreme store on Market opened. When are we gonna get that Supreme X Elmo drop?

The best Supreme gear was on display outside the store

Frank Gerwer and his trusty companion, Come On, Tom just happened to pass by on their nightly walk

“What is the perfect jacket to wear against the window while a hundred people are waiting to get in the store?”

Corey Duffel and Rachel Travers rolled through

Stephen Ostrowski giving Kader a freestyle trick tip

Pablo Forever