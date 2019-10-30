Thrasher Magazine

Halloween Hellbomb 2019 Video

There’s an incredible beauty in the next five minutes of pure insanity you’re about to watch. The Hellbomb in Long Beach is fast becoming one of skateboarding’s most debased and demented traditions, and we love it.

