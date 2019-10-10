The Ben Raemers Foundation
In May 2019, at the age of 29, professional skateboarder Ben Raemers took his own life.
His passion for life and skateboarding has always been contagious. Ben will be remembered by all as a loving son, brother, friend and inspiration.
Help us to continue his legacy by improving mental health and wellbeing in the skateboarding community. The Ben Raemers Foundation seeks to raise awareness around the tools, techniques and skills that can be used within the community to address issues surrounding mental health and suicide.
The Foundation aims to bring awareness of mental health issues and suicide to the forefront.
It wants to end the stigma and burden that so often clouds these issues, in memory of an absolute legend that we have lost.
6/01/2019
Ben Raemers Tribute VideoCheck out this tribute video of the late Ben Raemers. Brilliant skater, beautiful soul. We miss you, Ben.
5/16/2019
Rest in Peace Ben RaemersIt’s important to the Raemers family that people know Ben's cause of death. In his sister's words, “If the tragedy of losing my Benny can save others then that’s a positive."
3/07/2019
1/23/2019
6/22/2018
