In May 2019, at the age of 29, professional skateboarder Ben Raemers took his own life.

His passion for life and skateboarding has always been contagious. Ben will be remembered by all as a loving son, brother, friend and inspiration.



Help us to continue his legacy by improving mental health and wellbeing in the skateboarding community. The Ben Raemers Foundation seeks to raise awareness around the tools, techniques and skills that can be used within the community to address issues surrounding mental health and suicide.



The Foundation aims to bring awareness of mental health issues and suicide to the forefront.

It wants to end the stigma and burden that so often clouds these issues, in memory of an absolute legend that we have lost.



