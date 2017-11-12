Thrasher Magazine

The Flat Earth Premiere Photos

12/11/2017
Friday night was the premiere of The Flat Earth, Ty Evan’s latest cinematic masterpiece. Once again, Ty and his crew—now named Ghost Digital Cinema—delivered the goods. Ty’s use of the newest, hottest filming and editing technology was equally matched with the new and hot skateboarding talents of Chase Webb, Carlos Iqui, Cody Lockwood, Michael Pulizzi and Jamie Foy. Whether it’s lighting up spots 'til the sun comes up, melting snow in New York City with a blowtorch or hiking through miles of slick rock trails in the Utah desert, Ty and his crew will stop at nothing when it comes to helping skaters film tricks, and The Flat Earth is the proof! —Joe Hammeke 

01 750pxAn hour before showtime and the line to the Fox Theater Westwood Village was all the way down the block. Fun fact: all eight Harry Potter movies have premiered here

02 750pxEarly arrivals, Flip, Doughnut and the always stoked Massimo straight off a flight from London

03 750pxNewlyweds Eleena and Birdhouse lensman Adam Mills

04 750pxThe Nine Club’s Roger Bagley and his lady in tow

05 750px“And we’re back,” Nine Club host Chris Roberts poses with a fan for a photo

06 750pxShake Junt’s Shane Heyl and his lady. This is the calmest I’ve ever seen Shane!

07 750pxDeathwish’s Erick Valdez and Jay Thorpe

08 750pxD-Vargs and Gavin Denike

09 750pxWhen you paint your fingernails to match your coat

10 750pxGage Boyle with mom and pops

11 750pxThrasher’s masterlensman Ewan Bowman with Simon from Copenhagen

12 750pxBraydon Szafranski and his lady

13 750pxDue to a broken wrist, Cody Lockwood knocked out most of his part in the final month of filming.That definitely deserves a slushie and a large popcorn

14 750pxThe Hernandez’s, BYOB

15 750pxBig Boy Jamie Foy is not afraid of a little snack time

16 750px8:30pm showtime and Ty is ready with the harddrive

17 750pxEveryone, time to pile in

18 750pxJeron Wilson and Ako Jefferson scope for seating

19 750pxTy with the introductory speech

20 750pxHere are the stars of The Flat Earth: Cody Lockwood, Jamie Foy, Chase Webb and Michael Pulizzi. Carlos Iqui couldn’t make it because he was stuck in Brazil dealing with Visa issues

21 750pxForty speakers of surround sound, kaleidescopic dreams in 4K, legendary ledge work and more rails than Amtrak kept a packed theater on the edge of their seats

22 750pxChase Webb, you made it out alive! Did you see his Lest We Forget “On Handrails” in the Jan. 2018 issue of the mag? If so, then you know he’s a survivor

23 750pxZach Allen and Darien Brown stoked and ready to go get some clips

24 750pxChicken Bone Nowison, guess who’s got a trick in the vid!

25 750pxOG Plan B, Jacob Rosenberg, two thumbs up

26 750pxJake “DaJewler” Johnson stoked on that filmer cred

27 750pxDucky, still mindblown by Chase Webb’s handrail attack and Michael Pulizzi’s ledge destruction

28 750pxGuess whose niece is holding up The Flat Earth?

29 750pxBurndog found him!

30 750pxIt’s Thrasher magazine 2017 SOTY Jamie Foy!

31 750pxUh oh, what’s mama Foy tearing into?

32 750pxDiamond made these custom Ts with Mrs. Foy giving Jamie a tow in on her Harley

33 750pxIsh Cepeda and TJ Gaskill gettin it for the Insta story

34 750pxPosse up

35 750pxThe Flat Earth media crew: Mike Poore, Cameron Strand, Ty Evans, Justice Ott and Kevin Denning. Excellent work, guys!

36 750pxAnd we out!
