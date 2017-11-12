The Flat Earth Premiere Photos

Friday night was the premiere of The Flat Earth, Ty Evan’s latest cinematic masterpiece. Once again, Ty and his crew—now named Ghost Digital Cinema—delivered the goods. Ty’s use of the newest, hottest filming and editing technology was equally matched with the new and hot skateboarding talents of Chase Webb, Carlos Iqui, Cody Lockwood, Michael Pulizzi and Jamie Foy. Whether it’s lighting up spots 'til the sun comes up, melting snow in New York City with a blowtorch or hiking through miles of slick rock trails in the Utah desert, Ty and his crew will stop at nothing when it comes to helping skaters film tricks, and The Flat Earth is the proof! —Joe HammekeAn hour before showtime and the line to the Fox Theater Westwood Village was all the way down the block. Fun fact: all eight Harry Potter movies have premiered hereEarly arrivals, Flip, Doughnut and the always stoked Massimo straight off a flight from LondonNewlyweds Eleena and Birdhouse lensman Adam MillsThe Nine Club’s Roger Bagley and his lady in tow“And we’re back,” Nine Club host Chris Roberts poses with a fan for a photoShake Junt’s Shane Heyl and his lady. This is the calmest I’ve ever seen Shane!Deathwish’s Erick Valdez and Jay ThorpeD-Vargs and Gavin DenikeWhen you paint your fingernails to match your coatGage Boyle with mom and popsThrasher’s masterlensman Ewan Bowman with Simon from CopenhagenBraydon Szafranski and his ladyDue to a broken wrist, Cody Lockwood knocked out most of his part in the final month of filming.That definitely deserves a slushie and a large popcornThe Hernandez’s, BYOBBig Boy Jamie Foy is not afraid of a little snack time8:30pm showtime and Ty is ready with the harddriveEveryone, time to pile inJeron Wilson and Ako Jefferson scope for seatingTy with the introductory speechHere are the stars of The Flat Earth: Cody Lockwood, Jamie Foy, Chase Webb and Michael Pulizzi. Carlos Iqui couldn’t make it because he was stuck in Brazil dealing with Visa issuesForty speakers of surround sound, kaleidescopic dreams in 4K, legendary ledge work and more rails than Amtrak kept a packed theater on the edge of their seatsChase Webb, you made it out alive! Did you see his Lest We Forget “On Handrails” in the Jan. 2018 issue of the mag? If so, then you know he’s a survivorZach Allen and Darien Brown stoked and ready to go get some clipsChicken Bone Nowison, guess who’s got a trick in the vid!OG Plan B, Jacob Rosenberg, two thumbs upJake “DaJewler” Johnson stoked on that filmer credDucky, still mindblown by Chase Webb’s handrail attack and Michael Pulizzi’s ledge destructionGuess whose niece is holding up The Flat Earth?Burndog found him!It’s Thrasher magazine 2017 SOTY Jamie Foy!Uh oh, what’s mama Foy tearing into?Diamond made these custom Ts with Mrs. Foy giving Jamie a tow in on her HarleyIsh Cepeda and TJ Gaskill gettin it for the Insta storyPosse upThe Flat Earth media crew: Mike Poore, Cameron Strand, Ty Evans, Justice Ott and Kevin Denning. Excellent work, guys!And we out!