Thrasher Radio Ep. 58: Bam Margera

From getting knocked out by Coco on his first encounter with the Hell Ride Crew to MTV stardom, Bam Margera and Phelper discuss it all as well as what’s to come.



Thrasher Radio Ep. 58 Track List:

Clutch - "Earth Rocker"

CKY - "Replaceable"

YelaWolf - "Way Out"

Turbonegro - "Turbonegro Must Be Destroyed"

Big Boi - "Kill Jill"



