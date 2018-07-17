1st Annual Kyle Walker Day

Happy 40th Anniversary 35th Avenue! 35th Avenue Skateshop has been an important fixture in the Washington skate scene for 40 YEARS! Check out this documentary chronicling their history.

TNT Advanced Prototype Commercial The new TNT Advanced Prototype is the most progressive vulcanized skateboarding shoe from Vans. Check out the commercial here.

New from Krooked The Katalog features a rad little back yard session at the Anderson ranch and a compilation of Brad Cromer’s Instagram klips.

KOTR Season 3: Webisode 1 (2018) Want your KOTR quick, raw and without all that fancy sh–t? Check out our Webisodes – just like 2005 and always free worldwide! First up, the teams stomp Reno, with a bunch of extra tricks you won't see on the show. Damn, Evan Smith!