1st Annual Kyle Walker Day
7/17/2018
The 1st annual Kyle Walker Day is this Saturday, July 21st at Matt Hoffman Skatepark in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma! The event begins at 4pm - Skate Jam, Food Drive, and Raffle hosted by Core Skateshop for the Regional Food Bank fo Oklahoma. 1 can = 1 raffle ticket - the more you bring the more chances to win gear from REAL, Spitfire, Thunder, Vans, and Thrasher! Guest appearances by Kyle Walker, Robbie Brockel, Tanner Van Vark, Clive Dixon, and Reese Salken.
-
7/17/2018
Happy 40th Anniversary 35th Avenue!35th Avenue Skateshop has been an important fixture in the Washington skate scene for 40 YEARS! Check out this documentary chronicling their history.
-
7/16/2018
TNT Advanced Prototype CommercialThe new TNT Advanced Prototype is the most progressive vulcanized skateboarding shoe from Vans. Check out the commercial here.
-
7/16/2018
New from KrookedThe Katalog features a rad little back yard session at the Anderson ranch and a compilation of Brad Cromer’s Instagram klips.
-
7/13/2018
KOTR Season 3: Webisode 1 (2018)Want your KOTR quick, raw and without all that fancy sh–t? Check out our Webisodes – just like 2005 and always free worldwide! First up, the teams stomp Reno, with a bunch of extra tricks you won't see on the show. Damn, Evan Smith!
-
7/13/2018
Todd Falcon's "Skateboarding Revelations" TrailerAfter painstakingly documenting his life and skating for 34 years, misunderstood Texas skater Todd "Falcon" Cook has finally reached the final level. Watch the amazing trailer and order a copy of this one-of-a-kind movie now.