Double Rock: Dwindle Skatecation

Pawnshop Skate Co's "Pawn" Video Pawnshop Skate Co of Covina has always been big in supporting the community. Pawn is their newest video focusing on the next generation of young talent. Shop employee Ray Gabaldon not only skated in this video but also edited the whole damn thing too. That's servicing the community!

Keyaki Ike's "Return of Kinetics" Part Japanese skateboarder Keyaki Ike has dropped a brand new part for 2018. Check it out.

Double Rock: DC Shoes' T-Funk and Friends A suitcase full of cold ones, a 540 ollie and a Spiderman jam through a goddamn corner? Sounds like T-Funk and his homies are turning it up at Double Rock. And that Smith stall at the buzzer is bonkers! Can’t fake the funk.

PHX AM 2018 Video Skateboarding is progressing at an unfathomable rate and there’s no better proof than the talent pool at PHX AM. Things just get heavier and heavier each year. Congrats to Ivan Monteiro for taking home the top spot!