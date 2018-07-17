Double Rock: Dwindle Skatecation
7/17/2018
The Dwindle dudes rolled through Double Rock for a little summertime skatecation. Europe is great and all but a trip to The Bay can’t be beat!
7/03/2018
Pawnshop Skate Co's "Pawn" VideoPawnshop Skate Co of Covina has always been big in supporting the community. Pawn is their newest video focusing on the next generation of young talent. Shop employee Ray Gabaldon not only skated in this video but also edited the whole damn thing too. That's servicing the community!
6/11/2018
Keyaki Ike's "Return of Kinetics" PartJapanese skateboarder Keyaki Ike has dropped a brand new part for 2018. Check it out.
5/03/2018
Double Rock: DC Shoes' T-Funk and FriendsA suitcase full of cold ones, a 540 ollie and a Spiderman jam through a goddamn corner? Sounds like T-Funk and his homies are turning it up at Double Rock. And that Smith stall at the buzzer is bonkers! Can’t fake the funk.
3/28/2018
PHX AM 2018 VideoSkateboarding is progressing at an unfathomable rate and there’s no better proof than the talent pool at PHX AM. Things just get heavier and heavier each year. Congrats to Ivan Monteiro for taking home the top spot!
2/22/2018
Double Rock: GlobeFresh off the heels of their ripping Portugal edit, the Globe crew lights The Rock on fire, leaving no obstacle unburned.