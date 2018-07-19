Thrasher Magazine

"Dew Skate Team in San Francisco" Video

7/19/2018

Malto leads the Dew crew around the streets and 'crete of the SFC. Hot moves from Curren, Cookie, Maxham, Theotis and more. Anybody thirsty?!

 

