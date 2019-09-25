adidas' "Law Of The Seas" Video

Element in Barcelona Introducing the Element Fall '19 seasonal video, shot in Barcelona and featuring Jaakko Ojanen, Sascha Daley, Maité Steenhoudt, Gabriel Fortunato, Nick Garcia, Phil Zwijsen, Ethan Loy, Mathias Torres and Raphael Detienne.

Happy Birthday Mechelen DIY Belgium's Mechelen DIY celebrates ten years with it's heaviest session yet. Bands, beers and heavy shredding late into the night – this is what it's all about.

REAL's "Be Free" Tour What’s the best way to finish up the new video project Ishod Wair and Kyle Walker are working on? Take a trip with a handpicked crew of their homies to some great cities with amazing skate shops and hit new spots.

Riley Hawk on Brixton Brixton is stoked to announce that Riley Hawk has joined their union.