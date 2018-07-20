adidas presents 20|50
Mark Gonzales and Tyshawn Jones,who are celebrating a 50th and 20th birthday this year, push across New York City in a free-flowing 8-minute edit.
-
7/19/2018
Nike SB | Ishod Wair | Back On My BSIf Aliens ever show up on Planet Earth and demand to know more about skateboarding, we’ll show them Ishod footy. He rips all terrain with silky smooth style and does it with a smile.
-
7/19/2018
King of the Road Season 3: Zion Wright ProfileJupiter's finest can spin to win and grind the world. Definitely Real's secret weapon. Check his stats!
-
7/19/2018
Pizza Skateboards' "The 5ifth Floor" Bonus #3The last couple days in Paris were crammed with never ending dream spots.
-
7/19/2018
"Dew Skate Team in San Francisco" VideoMalto leads the Dew crew around the streets and 'crete of the SFC. Hot moves from Curren, Cookie, Maxham, Theotis and more.
-
7/19/2018
Gnarhunters' "Behind the Towel" VideoGet the back story to the sucess of Gnarhunters new Thomas Campbell towel.