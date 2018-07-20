adidas presents 20|50

Nike SB | Ishod Wair | Back On My BS If Aliens ever show up on Planet Earth and demand to know more about skateboarding, we’ll show them Ishod footy. He rips all terrain with silky smooth style and does it with a smile.

King of the Road Season 3: Zion Wright Profile Jupiter's finest can spin to win and grind the world. Definitely Real's secret weapon. Check his stats!

Pizza Skateboards' "The 5ifth Floor" Bonus #3 The last couple days in Paris were crammed with never ending dream spots.

"Dew Skate Team in San Francisco" Video Malto leads the Dew crew around the streets and 'crete of the SFC. Hot moves from Curren, Cookie, Maxham, Theotis and more.