adidas Skateboarding's "Nora" Teaser

12/05/2017

adidas Skateboarding announces “Nora”, in celebration of their first female pro rider. Full edit dropping on 12.21.2017.

 

  • 12/04/2017

    Nike SB's "Best of 2017" Video

    The best from Nike skateboarding in 2017 in one 30 minute video. Check it out.
  • 12/04/2017

    Sheepside 1-Year Anniversary

    The DIY spirit is alive in Hawaii and the Shitty Kids were there to capture the concrete-con-carnage! Aloha or die!
  • 12/04/2017

    Element YMCA Skate Camp 2018

    Register for skate camp before January 1st, 2018 and get yourself a free Element backpack, deck, and hat.
  • 12/04/2017

    The 6th Annual Reggie Destin Memorial Contest

    Check out this video from last weekend's 6th Annual Reggie Destin memorial time trials and carve contest at Donuthill.
  • 12/01/2017

    DOGPOUND2

    Videographer Jeremy Knott filmed in Israel for a week with the Tel Aviv locals. Good spots, good dudes, check out the vid.
