adidas Skateboarding's "Nora" Teaser
12/05/2017
adidas Skateboarding announces “Nora”, in celebration of their first female pro rider. Full edit dropping on 12.21.2017.
12/04/2017
Nike SB's "Best of 2017" VideoThe best from Nike skateboarding in 2017 in one 30 minute video. Check it out.
12/04/2017
Sheepside 1-Year AnniversaryThe DIY spirit is alive in Hawaii and the Shitty Kids were there to capture the concrete-con-carnage! Aloha or die!
12/04/2017
Element YMCA Skate Camp 2018Register for skate camp before January 1st, 2018 and get yourself a free Element backpack, deck, and hat.
12/04/2017
The 6th Annual Reggie Destin Memorial ContestCheck out this video from last weekend's 6th Annual Reggie Destin memorial time trials and carve contest at Donuthill.
12/01/2017
DOGPOUND2Videographer Jeremy Knott filmed in Israel for a week with the Tel Aviv locals. Good spots, good dudes, check out the vid.